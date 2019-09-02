West Kelowna Fire Rescue douse the car fire on Sept. 1, 2019. (David Ogilvie)

Car fire in West Kelowna sends one to hospital

Fire crews extinguished the fire before it spread to nearby buildings

West Kelowna Fire Rescue were dispatched to attend a vehicle fire while being advised that the fire was spreading to a nearby building, according to authorities.

Westbank and Lakeview Heights were on site, quickly extinguishing the fire shortly after 6 p.m. on Sept. 1.

“They were successful in keeping the fire outside of the building,” fire chief Jason Brolund said, “preserving the business that operates inside.”

One person was taken by BC Ambulance Services, but the severity of injuries has not been disclosed.

Vehicle fire Fire crews attend to a car fire in West Kelowna on Sunday, around 6 p.m., that spread into an adjacent building. Firefighters were able to limite the damage to the building. Police report one person was taken to hospital but the severity of their injuries was not disclosed. (Photo - David Ogilvie)

