The black car was able to pull to the side of Hunter Court

Smoke shot out of the engine of a black car on Hunter Court, Tuesday afternoon.

The driver was able to exit the vehicle and call for help.

Witnesses on scene managed to push the vehicle to the back of a parking lot just off Enterprise Way.

The small blaze was quickly extinguished, along with liquid material that was leaking from the vehicle that also caught fire.

No one was hurt in the incident.

