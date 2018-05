A man was arrested at the scene

A car travelling northbound on Highway 97 Friday ended up in a ditch in West Kelowna.

Witnesses reported the male driver of the car, which ended up in a ditch before Bartley Road, was handcuffed and placed in a police vehicle at around 4:30 p.m.

An email has been sent to the RCMP for a response.

