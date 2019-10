The driver is reported to have sustained minor injuries

A car hopped the curb and crashed into Murray’s Pizza along Gossett Road. (Contributed)

A car in West Kelowna hopped the curb and ran into the front of a pizza shop around 11 a.m. this morning.

The incident occurred at Murray’s Pizza along Gossett Road and the driver is reported to have sustained minor injuries in the collision.

The restaurant does not have a drive-thru.

