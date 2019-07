Only one person was in the vehicle and has made it out safe

530 p.m.

A car has crashed into the lake near McKinley Road past the Glenmore landfill.

Emergency crews are on scene and the lone driver has safety made it out of the vehicle.

No ambulance was needed, but they are on the scene.

RCMP is investigating.

More to come.

