West Kelowna RCMP issued the driver a violation ticket under the BC Motor Vehicle Act. (Contributed)

Car crashes into power pole, causes outage across part of West Kelowna

The incident occurred at the 3400 block of Elk Road on the night of March 31

A portion of West Kelowna was left in darkness after a vehicle left the roadway and collided with a power pole on Tuesday night.

On March 31, at 11 p.m., West Kelowna RCMP were called to the 3400 blocks of Elk Road where a white BMW heading southbound failed to negotiate a corner, left the road and struck a power pole.

The vehicle was occupied by a male driver and a female passenger and neither of them were injured in the crash.

According to the RCMP, speed is believed to have been a factor in this collision. The adult male driver was issued a violation ticket under the BC Motor Vehicle Act.

BC Hydro was called to repair the damage to the pole.

No further information is being released in this matter.

