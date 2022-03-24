Car crashes into ditch near UBCO off Highway 97

A car went off the road and into a ditch at University Way in Kelowna, Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened about 2 p.m. and it appears only one vehicle was involved.

University Way was partially blocked by fire, ambulance and RCMP while emergency crews were assessing the scene.

A four-door sedan was facing the wrong way in the ditch on a one-way road.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured in the incident.

