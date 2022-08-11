(Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

Car collides with a pole in Lake Country

Incident occurred shortly before 4:30 p.m. Aug. 11

A car collided with a traffic pole at the intersection of Highway 97 and Commonwealth in Lake Country, Thursday afternoon.

The incident occurred shortly before 4:30 p.m. and is not affecting traffic. However, the crash took place during the afternoon commute which could cause some delays in the area.

Emergency vehicles are on scene and the driver of the car was taken to hospital by ambulance.

