Car crash sends former Kelowna Rockets player to hospital

Justin Kirkland is expected to be released from hospital in less than 48 hours

A former Kelowna Rockets player was involved in a car crash, Sunday evening (Jan. 8).

Anaheim Ducks took to Twitter to explain, center Justin Kirkland was on his way to a game against the Boston Bruins when the collision occurred.

An update and statement on Ducks center Justin Kirkland, who was involved in a car accident on the way to last night's game vs. Boston. — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) January 9, 2023

The hockey player was transported to UCI Health where he spend the night.

He continues to be monitored and reportedly has full mobility.

Kirkland is expected to be released from hospital in 24 to 48 hours.

READ MORE: Kelowna Rockets trade gold medal-winning captain to Seattle

@thebrittwebster

brittany.webster@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

car accidentKelowna Rockets