Anaheim Ducks center Justin Kirkland was in a car accident while heading to a game against Boston on Jan. 8, 2023. (NHL.com)

Car crash sends former Kelowna Rockets player to hospital

Justin Kirkland is expected to be released from hospital in less than 48 hours

A former Kelowna Rockets player was involved in a car crash, Sunday evening (Jan. 8).

Anaheim Ducks took to Twitter to explain, center Justin Kirkland was on his way to a game against the Boston Bruins when the collision occurred.

The hockey player was transported to UCI Health where he spend the night.

He continues to be monitored and reportedly has full mobility.

Kirkland is expected to be released from hospital in 24 to 48 hours.

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
