Car crash on Enterprise Way in Kelowna

The incident occurred at 3:45 p.m. on March 16

UPDATE: As of 4:15 p.m. the scene has been cleared.

A two-vehicle car crash occurred at 3:45 on Enterprise Way on March 17.

The crash occurred in front of the Capital News office at 2495 Enterprise Way.

One man is receiving medical treatment (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)

The vehicles are parked in the middle lane and traffic is blocked in both directions. The vehicles are not able to be driven and will require a tow truck.

The Kelowna Fire Department, RCMP and three ambulances arrived on scene. One man is being treated for injuries and placed on a stretcher.

