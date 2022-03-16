Car crash on Enterprise Way (Jacqueline Gelineau/ Capital News)

Car crash on Enterprise Way (Jacqueline Gelineau/ Capital News)

Car crash on Enterprise Way in Kelowna

The incident occurred at 3:45 p.m. on March 16

UPDATE: As of 4:15 p.m. the scene has been cleared.

A two-vehicle car crash occurred at 3:45 on Enterprise Way on March 17.

The crash occurred in front of the Capital News office at 2495 Enterprise Way.

One man is receiving medical treatment (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)

One man is receiving medical treatment (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)

The vehicles are parked in the middle lane and traffic is blocked in both directions. The vehicles are not able to be driven and will require a tow truck.

The Kelowna Fire Department, RCMP and three ambulances arrived on scene. One man is being treated for injuries and placed on a stretcher.

READ MORE: West Kelowna man fined, banned for illegally hunting bull moose

READ MORE: Emergency presence at Mt. Boucharie School in West Kelowna

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

car crashCity of Kelowna

Previous story
8 more British Columbians die from COVID-19
Next story
Rear-end crash causes lane closure at Harvey and Dilworth

Just Posted

Alleged break-in suspect at FSH. (Bryce Battye)
Kelowna business owner takes aim at RCMP after repeat break-ins at restaurant

Vernon and North Okanagan-Shuswap school districts will be able to purchase new buses and upgrade heating, ventilation and air condition at several schools thanks for provincial funding from the Ministry of Education. (Photo by Ted S. Warren)
Cleaner air inside and out en route for Central Okanagan schools

Five Firetrucks arrived on the scene of the smoking Boston Pizza (Jake Courtepatte/Capital News)
Kelowna Boston Pizza evacuated for smoke

(Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
Rear-end crash causes lane closure at Harvey and Dilworth