Car crash knocks out power in Vernon

Outage affecting 3,476 customers Friday morning

Power has been knocked out for thousands of Vernon residents due to a car crash.

The outage, which affects a large chunk of downtown Vernon, south Vernon and Okanagan Landing, has been underway since 7:28 a.m. There are 3,476 customers affected.

Crews are on scene at 34th Street and 28th Avenue, where a car hit a power pole near the Mission Boutique thrift store.

“Motorists can expect delays/closures as crews work to safely resolve the situation and restore power,” Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP said.

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce is without power due to the incident. But staff have plugged in at the Boarding House Cafe to keep working.

BC Hydro’s last update was at 9:26 a.m. Further updates will be posted as they become available.

BC Hydro crews work to restore power to thousands of Vernon residents after a car hit a power pole Friday morning. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

