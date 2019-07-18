Multi-vehicle collision slows Highway 97 in Kelowna

A multi-vehical collision Thursday afternoon has slowed traffic on University Way and Highway 97.
#Kelowna Crews responding to Hwy 97 and University Way for a MVA
— Central Okanagan Scanner (@ScanKelowna) July 18, 2019
One vehicle’s occupant or occupants were reported to be trapped inside as the doors were jammed stuck.
There are no reports of injuries and firefighters said everyone involved has been able to get out of the vehicles.
