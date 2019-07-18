A two-car accident on Highway 97 near University Way has slowed traffic on Thursday, July 18, 2019. (Michael Rodriguez - Kelowna Capital News)

Multi-vehicle collision slows Highway 97 in Kelowna

Two-car crash slows traffic to a crawl near University Way

A multi-vehical collision Thursday afternoon has slowed traffic on University Way and Highway 97.

One vehicle’s occupant or occupants were reported to be trapped inside as the doors were jammed stuck.

There are no reports of injuries and firefighters said everyone involved has been able to get out of the vehicles.

Most Read