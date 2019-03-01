Cannabis shops in Kelowna inching closer to reality

Not all was lost in the cannabis lottery

Pot shop proposals that lost out in the Kelowna lottery allowing them to open in the city may still have a chance.

According to city planning staff, eight of the 13 proposals that went to a lottery to determine which could proceed are eligible to apply for zoning bylaw text amendments. Those amendments could, if city council agrees, allow them to open closer to other stores, schools and parks than the current rules stipulate.

“It is anticipated that council will be presented with the first proposed rezoning bylaws for consideration of retail cannabis sales establishments in later this month,” said city planner Kim Brunet in a report going to council Monday.

“Rezoning applications that were not selected to move forward at this time are eligible to submit an application for a zoning bylaw text amendment.”

READ MORE: First private pot shop applications wending way through Kelowna city hall

In her report, Brunet said city staff will report back to council at a later date about a proposed process for how to handle the applications that were not selected to move forward at this time.

Community planning manager Ryan Smith said text amendment applications will be handled after the 15 proposals currently moving through city hall are dealt with.

He said he is aware some of the people behind applications that were not chosen in the lottery are upset. But he said, he believes the process was handled fairly. That, he added, is born out by a report from consultant Grant Thornton, which oversaw the entire process dealing with pot shop applications in Kelowna.

READ MORE: Kelowna expecting hundreds of pot shop applications

In October, following legalization of recreational marijuana in Canada by the federal government, the city received 41 applications to open retail stores. A seven-member committee set up by the city vetted the proposals and whittled them down to 35. Of those, 10 were accepted to move on to the rezoning stage and 13 went to the lottery because their proposed sites were to close together.

To be approved, an applicant must also be aproved by the province.

Smith said he expects in the end, the city will have 12 to 14 stores selling recreational cannabis.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Walmart to make ‘every effort’ to keep disabled greeters
Next story
Fungus could ‘drastically’ affect B.C. bat populations: researchers

Just Posted

Less than blissful: Man throws chair through window of Kelowna bakery

The incident took place Thursday morning at Bliss Bakery

UPDATE: Break and enter suspect confronted by home owner, owner attacked

RCMP in Lake Country narrow search for U-Haul truck used

Beer league brawl in West Kelowna blows up on social media

A video of the Feb. 17 incident went viral with pick-ups from TSN, and Jay and Dan

Kelowna man hiking High Rim Trail for service dog funding

Robert Farrer wants to raise the costs of training one PTSD service dog

Me Too movement founder to speak in Kelowna

Tarana Burke will be at the Kelowna Community Theatre March 6

Okanagan salon offers free haircuts for homeless

Crystal Cove Salon is offering free services to the less fortunate once a month

Okanagan cities to celebrate B.C. Transit Driver Appreciation Day

BC Transit to help celebrate the day by handing out “Thank You” cards to customers to share with their transit drivers on Transit Driver Appreciation Day, Monday, March 18.

NDP MP Nathan Cullen will not be seeking re-election in northern B.C. riding

Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP calls it quits after 15 years

Indigenous-owned sustainable scallop farm gets licence

Prince Rupert-based Coastal Shellfish scallops will be sold live in B.C.

“Hangry” kids prompts petition for longer lunch time at B.C. elementary schools

Parent concerned school lunches are coming home uneaten and kids hungry and tired

Wilkinson apologizes for comments made about rental crisis

BC Liberal leader was under fire for calling renting a ‘fun’ and ‘wacky’ time

Cat-phishing tops list of Better Business Bureau’s 10 scams of 2018

More than 50,000 scams were reported across Canada last year

Canada approves extradition for Huawei’s Meng Wanzhou

Chief financial officer is wanted in the United States on allegations of fraud

Canada announces shipwreck plan that could sting dumpers with $6M in fines

While Spain maps its sunken treasure galleons, Canada cracks down on modern shipwrecks

Most Read