Higher Cannabis opened its doors June 1, 2020, at the Squires Four Public House on Stickle Road in Vernon. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)

Cannabis approvals to continue through Vernon council

Councillors vote against delegating task of handling applications to staff

Vernon city councillors will maintain their authority to approve recreational cannabis retailer applications.

City staff was asked May 25 to examine the possibility of council delegating approvals to administration to streamline application processes, but after further discussion July 20, council decided against it.

Coun. Scott Anderson said he had a “real problem with this one,” as the city doesn’t have the same type of policies around recreational cannabis as it does for alcohol establishments.

“This is simply turning a responsibility to staff who will look at it from a staff point of view which involves a different set of criteria than we do,” he said, adding until clear policies have been established he’s not in favour of “relinquishing that power.”

Coun. Kelly Fehr disagreed.

He said administration would be using the same framework as council to approve applications from recreational cannabis retailers.

Fehr pointed to recent reports from bylaw and RCMP noting there have been “zero issues around cannabis shops.”

Delegating approvals to staff, Fehr said, would reduce administration hours and shorten applicant’s waiting time by around a month.

Coun. Kari Gares underscored Anderson’s point.

“We need specific policies to have a streamlined process and we simply don’t have that in this matter,” she said.

The motion was defeated with only Fehr in favour of passing the responsibility onto administration.

READ MORE: Vernon Starbucks outlet temporarily closed over COVID-19 concerns

READ MORE: No anti-racism policy for Vernon

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Category 2, 3 fires to be banned in Southeast and Coastal Fire Centres
Next story
Seven tourists reunited after tangling tubes on Penticton channel, becoming separated

Just Posted

Cannabis approvals to continue through Vernon council

Councillors vote against delegating task of handling applications to staff

Missing woman last seen in Lumby located

Mounties confirm the 32-year-old woman last seen July 6 has been found

COVID-19: National initiative encourages Canadians to support local

Canadians are encouraged to buy local on July 25 to revive the economy

Woman assaulted by two men in Lake Country

RCMP seeking witnesses to July 19 incident

100 homes for Vernon homeless proposed

Howard House demolition and addition to My Place

B.C. search and rescue groups responded to 700 calls in first half of 2020

Province announces annual funding as part of Budget 2020

Crime in Penticton significantly down compared to same time last year

RCMP Supt. Brian Hunter spoke to City of Penticton council on Tuesday, July 21

Seven tourists reunited after tangling tubes on Penticton channel, becoming separated

Two individuals thought to be trapped underwater had simply broken free and floated downstream

Firefighters rescue dog that fell into ‘Abyss’ crevice in Nanaimo

Rope team’s slimmest crew member climbs down 18 metres to harness pet

Category 2, 3 fires to be banned in Southeast and Coastal Fire Centres

There are similar bans in the Kamloops and Cariboo Fire Centres as well

Judge to decide if accused Salmon Arm church shooter not guilty due to mental disorder

Court heard that man charged believed his life was in danger when he shot church elder

As COVID-19 cases linked to Kelowna top 70, those possibly exposed denied testing

Interior Health will only test those with symptoms, though the threshold is very low, says medical health officer Dr. Susan Pollock

RCMP watchdog joins voices calling out ‘unreasonable use of force’ in wellness checks

Michelaine Lahaie says she has yet to hear from Brenda Lucki in response to

B.C. reports 30 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

Focus on community spread in summer activities

Most Read