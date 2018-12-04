Candy Cane Lane back for its 8th year in Kelowna

Rutland’s own special contribution to the festivities, Candy Cane Lane, is back for its eighth year.

“Every year we strive to out-do our previous year, in not only lights, but in donations as well. Last year we had raised almost 10,000 pounds of food and (more than) $1,000, of which was all re-donated directly to the Woman’s Shelter, Freedoms Door, The Okanagan Boys and Girls Club, and a few other benefactors that we were so excited to be able to help out,” said organizer Damjan Madjar in a news release.

“The food assists these facilities sustainability and fills their cupboards for a good part of the entire year. There are times we feel like scaling Candy Cane Lane back down, but when we start to think about how many individuals our community helps by just creating something as simple as a neighborhood with a light spectacle, it makes it easy to choose to do it again.

“This year we aimed to have all our lights up and flick the switch for Saturday, Dec. 1 – of which most people were successful in attaining this timeline,” he said in the release.

The lights are on generally from about 4:30 p.m. to 10:30 each night until Jan. 1.

About 70 houses are decorated for the holiday season along Collison Road, Gramiak Road and Mary Court.

Residents are asked to bring a non-perishable food item.

