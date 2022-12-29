The Enderby Fire Department's Facebook post announcing a special candle ceremony Dec. 29, to commemorate the ninth anniversary of the on-duty death of Capt. Dan Botkin. (Facebook photo)

Candles burn in memory of fallen Okanagan firefighter

Vigil remembers Capt. Daniel Botkin, killed in 2011

Enderby is gathering to light a flame in memory of a fallen firefighter.

The fire department is hosting a candlelight vigil to remember Daniel Botkin at the bell tower tonight (Thursday, Dec. 29) at 7 p.m.

“Please bring a candle and any stories to share,” the department said in welcoming everyone to the event.

Capt. Botkin passed away in the line of duty Dec. 29, 2011. He was just 25 years old.

A shipping container adjacent to a burning structure exploded unexpectedly, according to the Fire Chiefs Association of B.C.

“Captain Botkin was the fire department’s training officer. He had dedicated his fire service career to the safety of others, especially firefighters. He died heroically serving his community and watching over his fellow firefighters,” the association said in a document dedicated to Botkin.

The document investigates the cause of the container explosion and what could be done to prevent similar tragic incidents. Botkin was killed when the explosion caused the doors of the shipping container to eject, with one of them striking him.

One of the recommendations is a required lower ventilation opening in container doors, with a suggestion for upper ventilation openings and a wind vent.

“This document is published with the hope that in learning from the tragic circumstances that led to the death of Daniel Botkin others may live.”

READ MORE: Firefighter’s death accidental

READ MORE: Tolko extends downtime at mills in North Okanagan, Cariboo

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

firefightersNorth Okanagan Regional District

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
No injuries after truck collides with train bursting into flames near Kamloops
Next story
Battering ram and tactical forces in position: Hour 8 of Kelowna police standoff

Just Posted

Emergency Response Team and RCMP on scene at Cactus Road in Kelowna. (Jacqueline Gelineau/ Capital News)
Battering ram and tactical forces in position: Hour 8 of Kelowna police standoff

A vehicle is seen sitting inside Montanna’s restaurant on Highway 97 in Kelowna. (Photo/Jen Zielinski)
Vehicle crashes into Kelowna restaurant on Highway 97

Creekside Estate Villas located in South Pandosy area. (Google)
Kelowna condo residents without hot water for 8 days, no help in sight

(Photo/Big White Ski Resort)
Riders rescued after ice shuts down Big White chair lift