Gordon Heys made a donation of more than $2-million to the B.C. Cancer Foundation. (Arnold Lim/Black Press)

Cancer patient donates $2M for third PET/CT scanner in B.C

A Nanaimo businessman’s giant donation helps facilitate new PET/CT scanner for Vancouver Island

A more than $2-million dollar donation will help bring new technology to cancer patients on Vancouver Island.

Nanaimo resident Gordon Heys helped facilitate only the third PET/CT scanner in B.C. with a more than $2-million donation to cap the B.C. Cancer Foundations $5-million campaign to bring the cancer diagnostic tool to Greater Victoria.

“(It’s about) happiness it’s going to bring to a lot of people during a time of distress,” Heys said smiling.

The real estate developer and businessman is currently living through his own cancer journey enduring hormone treatment to battle a diagnosis that has included months of radiation therapy.

“Everyone gains a new sense of mortality when they are told they have cancer,” Heys continued. “That happened to me. I went through the process.”

Approximately 1,500 Vancouver Island residents travel to Vancouver every year for a PET/CT scan, used in cancer diagnosis and treatment. The only two such scanners in the province live at the B.C .Cancer Vancouver Centre.

“This cancer scourge is something that we are going to beat,” Heys said.

Previous story
Light ups happening around the Central Okanagan
Next story
Kelowna Christmas display helps out The Salvation Army

Just Posted

Light ups happening around the Central Okanagan

The Peachland light up was a success

RCMP issue scam warning

North Okanagan residents urged to be cautious of callers claiming to be from Canada Revenue Agency

Liberal leadership hopeful Todd Stone releases his “bold vision”

Former transportation minister outlines what he would do as premier

Tis the season for counter attack road checks

Kelowna RCMP will be out in force in December enforcing impaired driving rules

De Jong floats idea of more money for kids’ educations

Former finance minister and Liberal leadership candidate says he’d add $500 a year to RESPs

Okanagan resident rallies for life

Vernon’s Melissa Verleg fighting for access to medication in her battle with cystic fibrosis

Cancer patient donates $2M for third PET/CT scanner in B.C

A Nanaimo businessman’s giant donation helps facilitate new PET/CT scanner for Vancouver Island

Canucks’ Boeser named NHL rookie of the month

Vancouver winger Brock Boeser scored 11 goals in 15 games

B.C. teams battle to decide kings and queens of high school volleyball court

Gold medal matches in three divisions taking place Saturday at Langley Events Centre

Penticton-area winery sued by former head winemaker

Blasted Church’s former head winemaker Elaine Vickers is seeking $24,000 from the winery

Ex-Penticton pot shop sued by landlord

The shop’s owner is also being taken to court by the City of West Kelowna

TCH traffic delayed in Kamloops

Crash on bridge between vehicle and car carrier leaves vehicle launched onto meridian.

Man accused of sex with young boy awaiting verdict in Penticton

Lawyers delivered their closing remarks Friday, with a verdict expected Monday morning

Charges stayed against Jamie Bacon in Surrey Six massacre

Court grants application to have first-degree murder and conspiracy charges essentially dropped

Most Read