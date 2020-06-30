Sijie Liu, 37, from Winnipeg, pleaded guilty for attempting to pickup a toxin in the United States that she had ordered on the dark web. She was sentenced to six years in a U.S. District Court in North Dakota on June 22 for attempting to acquire a chemical weapon. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Cass County Sheriff’s Office

Canadian woman sentenced in U.S. for trying to get chemical weapon off dark web

Liu crossed the border and went to a business in Pembina, N.D. to pick up a package under a false name

A Winnipeg woman has been sentenced to six years in the United States for trying to purchase a toxin off the dark web.

Sijie Liu, who is 37, was sentenced in a U.S. District Court in North Dakota on June 22 after pleading guilty to attempting to acquire a chemical weapon.

Court documents say Liu went on the dark web, which is part of the internet only accessible through tailored software, to try and buy the toxin.

But she was, in fact, communicating with an undercover agent of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

In March 2019, Liu crossed the border and went to a business in Pembina, N.D. to pick up a package under a false name and was arrested outside.

She is to remain incarcerated in the U.S. until she can be transferred to Canada to serve the rest of her sentence.

ALSO READ: Boiling cup of noodles leads to burns, assault conviction in fight between B.C. teens

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Criminal JusticeUSAWinnipeg

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Fireworks for Canada Day in Enderby
Next story
Water shut off for some in Vernon’s BX area

Just Posted

Flooding closes Polson Park in Vernon

Pedestrians, cyclists asked to stay off turf as rain forecasted

Water shut off for some in Vernon’s BX area

24-hour shutoff required for some in the BX to allow for emergency water main repairs

WHL hockey could hit the ice by Oct. 2

Start date ‘contingent on receiving the necessary approvals from government and health authorities’

Armstrong arsonist sentenced to 3 years probation

Arsonist must pay $500 to each party affected, no access to drugs, alcohol or fire starters

Fireworks for Canada Day in Enderby

Live music, virtual parties and more planned for country’s birthday bash in Enderby

COVID-19: B.C. to start allowing visits to senior care homes

One designated visitor to start, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

COVID-19: Should non-medical masks be mandatory in Canada?

New poll shows Canadians are divided on the rules around mandatory masks

B.C. reports 12 new COVID-19 cases as officials urge caution for Canada Day

There are 18 patients is hospital and four are in ICU

Water pooling on North Okanagan highways

AIM Roads crews reported the pooling water on roads during heavy rain in the area

Sheep gone wild: Herd of bighorns block highway traffic in West Kelowna

A herd of three bighorn sheep decided to merge with traffic on Highway 97 near Butt Road, Tuesday morning

Kelowna patio expansion ‘unrealistic’ for non-restaurant owners: retailer

The owner of Funktional and Frock & Fellow said the expansion only benefits restaurants

Canada extends travel ban for non-U.S. foreign travellers to July 31

Ban is separate from that which prevents U.S-Canada border crossings

RCMP patrol of smokehouse sparks concerns by Wet’suwet’en hereditary leader

Hereditary Chief Woos says he is feeling uneasy after RCMP attended the smokehouse with rifles

Poll suggests many likely to find way to celebrate Canada Day despite pandemic

For 42 per cent of those polled, this Canada Day will be no different than any other

Most Read