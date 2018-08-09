FILE - In this Oct. 3, 2000 file photo, actress Margot Kidder, who dated former Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, arrives for his funeral at Notre-Dame Basilica in Montreal. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP, File)

Canadian ‘Superman’ star Margot Kidder’s death ruled a suicide

Kidder’s daughter says the Superman actress’ death has been ruled a suicide.

“Superman” actress Margot Kidder’s death has been ruled a suicide, and her daughter said Wednesday it’s a relief to finally have the truth out.

Kidder, who was born in Yellowknife and played Lois Lane opposite Christopher Reeve’s Superman in her most famous role, was found by a friend in her Montana home on May 13.

At the time, Kidder’s manager, Camilla Fluxman Pines, said Kidder died peacefully in her sleep.

A statement released Wednesday by Park County coroner Richard Wood said the 69-year-old Kidder “died as a result of a self-inflicted drug and alcohol overdose” and that no further details would be released.

Maggie McGuane, Kidder’s daughter by her ex-husband Thomas McGuane, told The Associated Press in a phone interview that she knew her mother died by suicide the moment authorities took her to Kidder’s home in Livingston, a small town near Yellowstone National Park.

“It’s a big relief that the truth is out there,” she said. “It’s important to be open and honest so there’s not a cloud of shame in dealing with this.”

Kidder’s death is one of several high-profile suicides this year that include celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain and fashion designer Kate Spade.

Related: Canadian ‘Superman’ star Margot Kidder dead at 69

Related: Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain found dead at 61

Related: Fashion designer Kate Spade dies at 55

McGuane noted that Montana has one of the highest suicide rates in the nation and she urged people with mental illness to seek help.

“It’s a very unique sort of grief and pain,” McGuane said. “Knowing how many families in this state go through this, I wish that I could reach out to each one of them.”

Kidder struggled with mental illness much of her life, and it was made worse by a 1990 car accident that left her in debt and led to her using a wheelchair for almost two years.

Kidder and Reeve starred in four Superman movies between 1978 and 1987. She also appeared in “The Great Waldo Pepper” with Robert Redford in 1975, Brian De Palma’s “Sisters” in 1973 and “The Amityville Horror” in 1979.

She later appeared in small films and television shows until 2017, including “R.L. Stine’s the Haunting Hour.” She received a Daytime Emmy Award as outstanding performer in a kids’ series in 2015 for that role.

Kidder was a political activist who was arrested in 2011 in a Washington, D.C., protest over the proposed Keystone XL pipeline from Canada’s oil sands.

Her final years were troubled by conflicts with people who were down on their luck that she took into her home. Between August 2016 and her death in May, authorities were called to her house 40 times on reports of people trespassing, theft and other disturbances, according to police logs released to the AP under a public-records request.

The calls include responses by ambulances five times in seven months, including at the time of her death.

Joan Kesich, a longtime friend who found Kidder’s body, said Kidder was fearless and always spoke the truth, regardless of the consequences.

“In her last months, she was herself — same kind of love, same kind of energy,” Kesich said. “The challenges that she had were very public. I want what I know about her to be out there because it was glorious. She was really a blazing energy.”

Matt Volz, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Wildfire closes provincial park south of Hope
Next story
Temperature records broken Wednesday, even hotter conditions today in B.C.

Just Posted

Crash stalls commute at Highway 33 and 97

Traffic is slow going along Highway 97 in Kelowna

Tips to protect yourself under smoky skies

Interior Health suggests ways to avoid breathing smoke-filled air

Preparing for Okanagan Valley’s water future

Managing water in a resource climate of flooding, drought and fires

False fire alarm near Predator Ridge

Blaze south of Vernon, north of Kelowna turns out to be nothing

Remains of 31-year-old man found in West Kelowna identified

RCMP will not be releasing the name of the deceased, criminality is not suspected

RCMP Musical Ride steeped in tradition, history

Tradition carries on Thursday for two performances at Prospera Place

North Okanagan corn stand robbery suspect turns himself in

Male suspect attends Vernon RCMP office after vehicle identified through social media

Wildfire burning near Horseshoe Bay

BC Wildfire crews are fighting the blaze

Temperature records broken Wednesday, even hotter conditions today in B.C.

While today is set to be the hottest day this week, yesterday’s scorching temperatures broke several records.

Wildfire closes provincial park south of Hope

Closure in effect Thursday, Aug. 9 at noon

Canada still seeking clarity from Saudi Arabia on diplomatic dispute

On Sunday, Saudi Arabia suspended diplomatic ties with Canada and expelled the Canadian ambassador.

Gun violence a ‘significant concern’ for Canadians, Bill Blair says

The City of Toronto now has $11 million in its coffers from the federal government to pay down some costs it has incurred dealing with an influx of irregular border crossers.

Canadian ‘Superman’ star Margot Kidder’s death ruled a suicide

Kidder’s daughter says the Superman actress’ death has been ruled a suicide.

Seoul: Rival Koreas to meet to prepare for leaders’ summit

Seoul said the rival Koreas agreed to high-level talks next Monday, Aug. 13, 2018, to prepare for a leaders’ summit.

Most Read