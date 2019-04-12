John Phillip Stirling (Multnomah County Sheriff handout)

Canadian sailor found on boat with 750 litres of meth off Oregon coast

U.S. prosecutors say John Phillip Stirling is charged with possession

A Canadian sailor is facing a possession charge after more than 750 litres of liquid meth was found on a boat he was allegedly piloting off the coast of Oregon.

U.S. prosecutors said in a news release Friday that 65-year-old John Phillip Stirling was arrested Tuesday, after U.S. Coast Guard personnel spotted a Washington State-registered vessel near Newport, Ore.

Officials tried to communicate, but Stirling would only use the onboard radio from inside the vessel and wouldn’t come out.

They boarded the boat, named Mandalay. Stirling, the only person onboard, was allegedly showing signs of an overdose, such as “deteriorating speech.” He was taken by helicopter to Astoria, Ore., for medical treatment.

READ ALSO: Arrests made after meth ‘super lab’ discovered in B.C.

Authorities found 28 jugs each filled with roughly 26 litres of liquid methamphetamine on the boat.

Stirling has been charged with possession with intent to distribute the drugs, which carries a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison.

He made his first court appearance in federal court in Portland, Ore., on Friday, and remains detained, pending trial.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Lake Country homeless man back on the streets after brief shelter

Just Posted

Lake Country homeless man back on the streets after brief shelter

After being housed for four months, Maurice is now homeless again

Cops for Kids Jail & Bail: Mounties warn they’re on the hunt for high profile Kelowna folks

Kelowna’s best will be brought before Judge Hang’em High

Cyclist sent to hospital after being hit in Kelowna

The accident happened around 9:10 a.m. Friday morning

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Sun and cloud precedes rainy weekend

Environment Canada is forecasting a rainy weekend

Lake Country’s dog poo battle by the numbers

The district has more than 35 dispensers installed and 100 public garbage bins

Okanagan-raised songstress ROYAL releases video featuring Riverdale cast

“Vessel” is the lead track from Heart of Shadows, and the single recently crossed over 100,000 streams on Spotify.

Three thefts in three days at South Okanagan café

Three break and enters, including two in one night, over a span of three days

Okanagan pet store raises paws for assistance dogs

On Saturday, April 27, volunteers and pets from Paw Prints Rescue will be on site at Vernon Total Pet to meet anyone interested in adopting a pet

LETTER: Peaceful protest is a democratic right

Teachers prepare students to participate in democracy

Fire chief says 911 dispatch system change in B.C. risks patient safety

Port Coquitlam chief has told city staff to specifically ask for firefighters when calling 911

Luxury condo buildings use twice as much electricity as older buildings in B.C.: report

BC Hydro says amenities in new buildings increase energy use by 50 per cent

Third World adds reggae fusion infusion to Shuswap festival

Lifetime achievement award winners to play Salmon Arm’s Roots and Blues

Shuswap’s Sam Muik finds TV career through dance and determination

Dance instructor Patty Fleming recalls awkward farm kid driven to excel

McGill drops Redmen name, citing pain caused to Indigenous students

‘Today, “Redmen” is widely acknowledged as an offensive term for Indigenous peoples’

Most Read