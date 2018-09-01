Dignitaries and invited guests attend a memorial service for Sen. John McCain at Washington National Cathedral on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018. McCain died Aug. 25, from brain cancer at age 81. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Canadian officials attend John McCain’s funeral in Washington

Dignitaries include national defence minister, parliamentary secretary for U.S.-Canada relations

National Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan was among the Canadian officials attending John McCain’s funeral in Washington, D.C., on Saturday

A government official confirmed that the parliamentary secretary for U.S.-Canada relations, Andrew Leslie, and MP John McKay are also at the funeral.

McCain, who died on Aug. 25 at age 81, was a decorated veteran who was held for more than five years as a prisoner of war in Vietnam.

READ MORE: John McCain, U.S. war hero and presidential candidate, dies at 81

Following McCain’s death, Sajjan tweeted that he considered the senator to be a hero who served his country with dignity and honour.

Former presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush are speaking about the senator at Washington National Cathedral, the last event as part of McCain’s five-day, cross-country funeral procession.

President Donald Trump planned to remain in Washington this weekend, but was not invited to the funeral.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Lake Country firefighters meet Facebook famous deer
Next story
Make phys. ed. a priority to avoid ‘embarrassing’ gym classes: experts

Just Posted

Lake Country firefighters meet Facebook famous deer

Crews got a chance to meet the deer who cuddled up to firefighters near Burns Lake

Residents gather in Kelowna to remember those lost by overdose

A candlelight vigil was held at Waterfront Park as part of Overdose Awareness Day

Jumper reported on Kelowna bridge

Police are on scene at the WR Bennett Bridge

Updated: Fire contained at house in West Kelowna

Emergency crews are on scene of a house fire on Guidi Road

The Heat fall with second half lapse

Kamloops took out Kelowna Friday night in the men’s soccer match

Meet the chef: Kelowna sous chef inspired by helping others cook

Darren Kashin is mentoring aspiring chefs at the Craft Beer Market

Wildfire near Okanagan Falls is held by wildfire crews

A Fire west of the town closed the highway last night

Prisoner charged after alleged Vancouver General Hospital escape

Andrew Barry Dollman charged with assaulting peace officer with weapon, escaping from lawful custody

Cool Creek wildfire unaffecfted by high winds

The wildfire is currently classified as out of control by BC Wildfire Service

No crews on site of Snowy Mountain wildfire

The wildfire is classified as being held and will be monitored throughout the day

Trans Mountain expansion could be delayed for years: experts

The federal government will have to redo its consultation with all affected First Nations along the pipeline

Mop up of Old Tom Creek wildfire to resume pending containment line conditions

High winds yesterday and last night may have jeopardized the established containment lines

B.C. sees 25% jump in inhaler use from wildfire smoke

Weekly increases saw thousands of people with breathing problems reach for their puffers during air quality advisories

B.C. natural-gas pipeline challenger says he’s receives threats

Smithers man wants a federal review of TransCanada’s Coastal GasLink pipeline project

Most Read