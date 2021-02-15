Members of the Canadian Armed Forces march during the Calgary Stampede parade in Calgary, Alta., Friday, July 8, 2016. The Canadian Armed Forces is facing a shortfall of several thousand troops thanks at least in part to challenges training new recruits during the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Members of the Canadian Armed Forces march during the Calgary Stampede parade in Calgary, Alta., Friday, July 8, 2016. The Canadian Armed Forces is facing a shortfall of several thousand troops thanks at least in part to challenges training new recruits during the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Canadian military short thousands of troops as COVID-19 impedes training efforts

The Canadian Armed Forces were short about 2,000 regular force members and 5,000 reservists

The Canadian Armed Forces is dealing with a shortfall of several thousand troops as the COVID-19 pandemic forces the military to curb the training of new recruits.

Canada’s military is expected to have 68,000 fulltime members and 29,000 part-time reservists in uniform at any given time to conduct the numerous missions assigned to it here and overseas.

But figures provided by the Canadian Armed Forces show it was short about 2,000 regular force members and 5,000 reservists at the end of December.

The military cites one reason for the shortfall: only about a quarter of the expected number of new recruits was actually able to get trained after the pandemic forced the closure and other changes to training camps.

Spokesman Maj. Travis Smyth says the military has been able to meet its current obligations at home and abroad despite the shortfall, but that it is too early to tell what the potential medium- and long-term impacts could be.

Defence analyst David Perry of the Canadian Global Affairs Institute says the seriousness of the shortage will depend on how long it lasts, and that it underscores the need for the military to increase its diversity in recruitment.

READ MORE: Canadian military dealing with surge in new COVID-19 infections since December

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Canadian Armed ForcesCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Marchers gather for annual B.C. event to honour missing, murdered women

Just Posted

Vernon’s Shawnee Harle is a two-time Olympian as an assistant coach with Canada’s women’s basketball team, and former head coach of the University of Calgary Dinos women’s hoops squad. She has created her own website to help athletes, parents, coaches and businesses deal with mental toughness. (shawneeharle.com photo)
Two-time Okanagan Olympian passes along mental toughness tips

Vernon’s Shawnee Harle is Canada’s highest certified basketball coach

Vernon’s Jim Cotter (left) and third Steve Laycock of Saskatoon will be joined by the Kelowna front end of Rick Sawatsky and Andrew Nerpin, and fifth player Tyler Tardi of Cloverdale, at the Tim Horton’s Brier Canadian men’s curling championship starting March 5 in a bubble environment in Calgary. (Black Press file photo)
Vernon rink ready for Brier marathon

Jim Cotter and teammates could play 14 games in 10 days to win Canadian men’s curling championship

A case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at Coldstream’s Kidston Elementary School. (Kerry Hutter photo)
Positive COVID case at Coldstream school

Case at Kidston Elementary School, individual self-isolating, exposure dates Feb. 9-11

North Okanagan—Shuswap MP Mel Arnold has given the government a failing grade on its handling of the COVID-19 vaccines. (Contributed)
North Okanagan-Shuswap MP gives government failing grade on vaccine handling

Mel Arnold said Justin Trudeau’s failures have resulted in 213,000 lost jobs in January

The Vernon Winter Carnival’s Drive-Thru Ice Park helps wrap up the 61st annual Vernon Winter Carnival Sunday, Feb. 14. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Last day of Vernon Winter Carnival

61st annual Carnival spirit has been present despite lack of live events due to COVID

Lynda Hartman, 75, visits her 77-year-old husband, Len Hartman, in a “hug tent” set up outside the Juniper Village assisted living center in Louisville, Colo., on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Thomas Peipert)
VIDEO: ‘Hug tent’ provides safe embraces at U.S. elderly home

Since the pandemic hit, similar tents have popped up around the country and in places like Brazil

Avery Shoaf, Mike Hall and son Connor Hall, amidst the massive collection of cars at Mike’s property near Tappen, are returning TV with Season 3 of Rust Valley Restorers. (Contributed)
Shuswap’s Mike Hall geared up for third season of Rust Valley Restorers

Star of reality TV show talks about life, cars and keeping it real in Rust Valley

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Charlene Brunelle wipes her eye as she listens to people speak about loved ones they have lost, before the annual Women’s Memorial March in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. The march is held to honour missing and murdered women and girls from the community with stops along the way to commemorate where women were last seen or found. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Marchers gather for annual B.C. event to honour missing, murdered women

Myrna Cranmer said violence, COVID-19 have had a profound affect on the health of women in Downtown Eastside

The United States border crossing is seen Friday, March 20, 2020, in Lacolle, Que. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
New rules in effect for travellers entering Canada at land border crossings

Test must be taken within the 72 hours before crossing

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Barbara, left, and Marissa Barnartt pose for a photo outside their condo building in Thornhill, Ont. on Wednesday, February 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
COVID-19 brings some families closer together, as bonds strengthen in times of crisis

‘I didn’t realize how much all these people meant to me’

Melissa Kennedy took her six-month old baby Jolene into the hot tub at Comfort Suites in Kelowna on Feb. 8, something she had done lots of times since they have a hot tub at home. That night Jolene was so fussy mom was up rocking her all night, in the morning she saw the chlorine burns. (Submitted/Melissa Kennedy)
Revelstoke mom and baby burned by chlorine at Kelowna hotel hot tub

Interior Health confirmed that elevated levels were found when the hot tub and pool were tested

Dr. Bonnie Henry gives her daily media briefing regarding COVID-19 for the province of British Columbia in Victoria, B.C., Monday, December 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Judge questions court role in managing B.C. health orders banning church gatherings

The court is ‘rather ill equipped’ to second-guess health decisions by experts equipped to make them

Most Read