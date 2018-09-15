Canadian military drawing up plans for extending Iraq military mission

Even with an extension, peace and stability appear a long way off for many Iraqis

The Canadian military is drawing up options for extending its mission in Iraq even as growing political instability threatens to plunge the country into another cycle of bloody violence.

The current mission, which includes hundreds of special forces soldiers, transport and refuelling aircraft, a military hospital and counter-explosive experts, recently entered its fifth year and is scheduled to expire at the end of March.

Yet Brig.-Gen. Colin Keiver, the commander of Joint Task Force-Iraq, expects the Iraqi government will continue to rely on Canada and other international partners for the foreseeable future, which is why proposals are being readied for cabinet approval this fall.

Even with an extension, peace and stability appear a long way off for many Iraqis, thanks to political infighting and deep ethnic and religious divisions across the country.

The country remains without a government four months after parliamentary elections, and there are concerns that tensions between different political groups — some backed by the U.S. and others by Iran — will erupt into civil war

Meanwhile, violent protests have erupted in Basra and other cities in recent weeks over the slow pace of reconstruction and rampant government corruption, while the Islamic State remains a threat despite its supposed defeat last year.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Police raid of marijuana stand targeted those struggling with substance use: advocate
Next story
Have a date but you’re a messy eater? Here are a few places you can go

Just Posted

Snoozed through the news this week? Browse through our top stories

Kelowna - Every weekend, we select popular stories from the week for your convenience

Nomination period ends for Regional District of Central Okanagan

Kelowna - Nomination packages were accepted until Friday

Have a date but you’re a messy eater? Here are a few places you can go

Enjoy Kelowna’s finest dining, while avoiding a mess

Kelowna coaches train top young baseball athletes in Canada

Evan Bailey and Geoff White are headed to the Blue Jays T12 Tournament

Vernon Vipers edge West Kelowna Warriors 4-3

B.C.Hockey League play in Vernon Friday at Kal Tire Place

Maverick MP Maxime Bernier says racists have no place in his party

Bernier’s defended his new party which is gaining support from a fringe political group

Postal workers table counter demands as strike looms at Canada Post

On Sept. 26, postal workers will be in legal strike position; Canada Post could lock out employees

Canadian military drawing up plans for extending Iraq military mission

Even with an extension, peace and stability appear a long way off for many Iraqis

Man killed in shootout with B.C. RCMP, watchdog investigating

B.C.’s police watchdog investigating incident Friday in rural area south of Rose Hill in Kamloops

PHOTOS: Severe rain, hail forces evacuation of B.C. homeless camp, flooding

Maple Ridge streets flooded, part of mall roof collapses.

Letter: Emergency staff at KGH saved my life and deserve appreciation

Kelowna - The reception by the emergency section was efficient, expeditious and courteous.

Letter: An ode to the season: Summer in the Smokanogan

So our summers, still here and I love it, so there!

Letter: The so-called ‘Golden Years’ aren’t really that golden

Kelowna - They ought to be forced to live with a senior for weeks and weeks.

Letter: Still no deal after four days of negotiations

Kelowna - These past few days have been disappointing for BCGEU

Most Read