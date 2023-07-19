The Keremeos Transfer Station was closed on July 19 after unexploded ordnance was discovered. Canadian Armed Forces, RCMP and the Regional District of Okanagan SImilkameen worked to safely dispose of the ordnance. (Google Streetview)

Canadian Armed Forces responding to unexploded ordnance at Keremeos landfill

The Keremeos Transfer Station was closed early on Wednesday morning after the ordnance was discovered

The Keremeos transfer station was closed Wednesday, July 19, due to a piece of unexploded ordnance that was discovered.

The Canadian Armed Forces, RCMP and Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen will be detonating the explosive later on July 20 to safely dispose of it.

It is not known where the ordnance came from.

Residents nearby may hear a loud explosion when the ordinance is disposed of.

The Keremeos Transfer Station will be closed along with El Rancho Drive near the entrance to the landfill.

Keremeos

