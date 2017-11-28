Canadian 70’s band The Stampeders to play in Kelowna

The Stampeders will play in Kelowna April 8 at the Kelowna Community Theatre.—Image: contributed

As their biggest hit says “they’re on their way, to the city lights”—and, a group being called the predominant Canadian Rock ‘n’ Roll band of the 1970s, The Stampeders, is also on its way to Kelowna.

The band will bring their classic rock hits such as their the aforementioned Sweet City Women, as well as Wild Eyes, Carry Me, Oh My Lady, Devil You, Monday Morning Choo Choo, Minstrel Gypsy and Hit the Road Jack to the Kelowna Community Theatre on April 8 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for the concert go on sale Dec. 1 at 10 a.m. and will be available through selectyourtickets.com

A veritable soundtrack for a generation of Canadian music lovers, The Stampeders music will take listeners back to a time of tie-dyed t-shirts and elevator shoes, 15¢ coffee, homemade apple pie, dating and dreaming.

No 1970s group represented Canada’s musical identity to the world like The Stampeders. A quick look at Canada’s music scene from 1971 until 1976 confirms The Stampeders were truly the country’s international musical ambassadors, touring more extensively in Canada and overseas than any other Canadian group during that time.

In 1977, the trio of Rich Dodson (lead guitar), Kim Berly (drums) and Ronnie King (bass) parted ways but reunited, fittingly at the Calgary Stampede, 15 years later in 1992. Since then they’ve been recognized by SOCAN for their lifetime achievement in music, have been inducted into the SOCAN Songwriters Hall of Fame on five occasions and into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame for their 1971 seminal hit Sweet City Woman.

