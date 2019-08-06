American hunter Richard Desautel (centre) is seen here outside a courthouse in Nelson after his first legal victory in 2017. The provincial Crown has asked for leave to appeal Desautel’s case to the Supreme Court of Canada. Photo: Bill Metcalfe

Canada’s top court asked to hear appeal of American Indigenous man’s hunting rights

Defendent Richard Desautel has already won three court challenges

The B.C. government has requested leave to appeal Richard Desautel’s historic hunting case to the Supreme Court of Canada.

Desautel, the American hunter who shot and killed an elk near Castlegar in 2010, was originally found not guilty of hunting without a licence and hunting without being a resident in a Nelson provincial court in March 2017.

Judge Lisa Mrozinski ruled at the time that Desautel had ancestral hunting rights as a Sinixt despite the First Nation being ruled extinct by the federal government in 1956. The Sinixt traditional territory included the Arrow Lakes in the Kootenays and extended from present-day Kettle Falls in Washington state to north of Revelstoke.

That decision was upheld by the Supreme Court of B.C. in December 2017 and again by the B.C. Court of Appeal last May.

On July 30, the Crown sent a memorandum of argument to the Supreme Court of Canada that requests leave to appeal.

“The guidance of this court in addressing whether Indigenous communities outside Canada may hold Aboriginal rights within Canada and ancillary issues arising therefrom is of national importance and raises issues that have never been wholly addressed by this court,” concludes the memorandum.

The next step will be for the Supreme Court to decide if it wants to hear the case. There’s no deadline for that decision to be made.


tyler.harper@nelsonstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
No joke: ‘Extra’ sweet $500,000 win for Kamloops woman
Next story
Artificial turf field in Nanaimo will need $30-40K repair after fire

Just Posted

UPDATE: Mount Millar wildfire on the Okanagan Connector out of control

Thirty BCWS firefighters are responding to the fire

Kelowna dad confronts vandal who smashed vehicle window with his kid inside

The man sustained non-life-threatening injuries while trying to restrain the suspect

Thief hits West Kelowna optometrist office

Ninety-two pairs of luxury sunglasses stolen from local optometrist

Kelowna man faces charges after fleeing on foot from stolen sedan

The man fled from police on foot after being spotted inside a stolen car

Learn wildfire coping skills at CMHA Kelowna workshop

Effects of devastating fires are far reaching, impacting mental health and well being

Update: Wildfire in the South Okanagan remains at 280 hectares

Eagle Bluff wildfire in the Gallagher Lake region considered out of control

Two small fires spark in North Okanagan

Both wildfires were reported on Tuesday

Classic car burts into flames in Vernon

A classic Oldsmobile caught on fire on Fulton Road Tuesday

Off-duty cop spots cannabis growing during Revelstoke garden tour

Police seized marijuana plants after Mountie on a day off spots something out of place

Five-year-old drowns in North Shuswap neighbour’s pool

Chase RCMP report child was last seen half hour earlier playing in backyard

North Okanagan RCMP volunteers needed

There are 12 open positions in the Vernon RCMP volunteer program and six in Lumby’s program

Artificial turf field in Nanaimo will need $30-40K repair after fire

Debris set alight on NDSS Community Field on Tuesday, repairs could cost $30-40K

No joke: ‘Extra’ sweet $500,000 win for Kamloops woman

“My friend came over for breakfast and told me someone in Kamloops had won. I told her, jokingly, that it was me….”

‘Know the water’: Drowning experts warn swimmers, boaters as B.C.’s summer heats up

Drownings down compared to 2018, but hot weather has experts worried

Most Read