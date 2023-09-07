The Okanagan Bouldering Society is hosting Rock the Blocs on Sept. 9-10, for the ninth year. (@okanaganboulderingsociety/Instagram)

The Okanagan Bouldering Society is hosting Rock the Blocs on Sept. 9-10, for the ninth year. (@okanaganboulderingsociety/Instagram)

Canada’s largest outdoor climbing competition coming to Kelowna boulders

Rock the Blocs, hosted by the Okanagan Bouldering Society is coming to the Boulderfields Sept. 9-10

An event taking place above Kelowna is going to rock your socks off — so that you can squeeze them into some climbing shoes.

The Okanagan Bouldering Society is hosting Rock the Blocs, a rock climbing festival in the Boulderfields, located at along the KVR, near Kelowna.

The event features Canada’s largest outdoor climbing competition on Saturday, Sept. 9, in addition to a weekend full of outdoor activities.

The competition will have categories for people who are beginners all the way to experts.

Festivities will be taking place around the competition including games, teaching and training sessions, silly challenges, raffles and a Queer Intro to Bouldering event, hosted by Queer Climbing Kelowna.

This festival got its start in 2013 as a way for local developers to engage the bouldering community and share one of the largest and best climbing areas in the world.

The event is a fundraiser for the bouldering society and while registration is free, people are encouraged to donate what they can in order to keep the park pristine.

People are able to park and camp up at the Boulderfields for Rock the Blocs, but are encouraged to carpool as much as possible as parking will be limited.

All people are welcome at the event whether you plan on competing, watching or helping out.

To learn more and register visit okanaganboulderingsociety.org.

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaClimbingOutdoorsOutdoors and Recreationrock climbingSports

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
New ‘wings’ soar to Vernons campus
Next story
B.C. mom who lost son, 16, to toxic drug poisoning calls for systemic change

Just Posted

An air quality statement is in effect for the Central Okanagan on Thursday, Sept. 7. (Environment Canada)
Smoky skies cause air quality statement to be issued for Central Okanagan

BC Wildfire Service executed and completed a successful 350-hectare planned ignition on Wednesday, Sept. 6. (Karen Hill/Black Press Media)
Planned ignitions successful at West Kelowna wildfire

The South Asian Arts Festival is coming to the Central Okanagan Sept. 16-17, 2023. (contributed)
Festival celebrating South Asian culture returning to Central Okanagan

What is left of the garden and chicken coop at a property on Bear Creek Road, West Kelowna after the McDougall Creek Wildfire swept through the area. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)
Regional district fee relief for those affected by West Kelowna wildfire