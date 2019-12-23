Fabricator Mike Caldarino uses a grinder on a steel stairs being manufactured for a high school in Redmond, Wash., at George Third & Son Steel Fabricators and Erectors, in Burnaby, B.C., on March 29, 2018. Canada’s economy contracted slightly in October, with real gross domestic product down 0.1 per cent from September. Statistics Canada says that October’s decline in GDP was the first in eight months. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Canada’s GDP falls 0.1 per cent in October: Statcan

Statistics Canada says that October’s decline in GDP was the first in eight months

Canada’s economy contracted slightly in October, with real gross domestic product down 0.1 per cent from September.

Statistics Canada says that October’s decline in GDP was the first in eight months.

Economists had projected a flat GDP report for October compared with September, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

Statistics Canada says the month included the biggest decline in retail trade since March 2016.

There were also declines in wholesale trade and manufacturing.

Those declines were only partly offset by an advance in the mining, quarrying and oil and gas extraction sector as well as transportation and warehousing services.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Most’ Atlantic salmon in pen escape after fire at B.C. fish farm
Next story
After deadly crashes of marquee aircraft, Boeing CEO is out

Just Posted

Dining in Kelowna on Christmas Day

A look at what establishments will be open and serving food on Dec. 25.

Kelowna Rockets Mid-Season Review

A look at how the first half of the season has unfolded heading into the new year

Big White to host Christmas Eve Festival

Big White’s latest tradition will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve

Police watchdog investigating after Kelowna officer fires shots during traffic stop

A man was arrested after he was admitted to hospital with gunshot wounds early Sunday morning

Will Kelowna see a white Christmas this year?

Kelowna had just 1 cm on the ground on Christmas Day in 2018

Cute, fluffy, heartwarming: Here are B.C.’s top animal stories of 2019

From dogs to moose to cougars, here’s what caught our eye in 2019

B.C. woman pulled over for being impaired passenger gets licence, car back

The woman’s son was driving but she still lost her licence for 90 days

Canada’s GDP falls 0.1 per cent in October: Statcan

Statistics Canada says that October’s decline in GDP was the first in eight months

Sixty-nine Canadians giving up holidays to help with Australian wildfires

Record high temperatures, strong southerly winds are fanning more than 100 fires in New South Wales

CP Rail train hit by an avalanche east of Revelstoke

An assessment is in process

Princeton neighbors keep up the decorating hilarity

Two weeks ago Princeton homeowners gave residents - and Black Press readers… Continue reading

‘Most’ Atlantic salmon in pen escape after fire at B.C. fish farm

21,000 salmon were in the pen when the fire broke out

‘Wexit’ should heed pitfalls faced by other separatist movements: experts

Western Canadian grievances largely centre on a perceived federal animus toward the oil and gas sector

B.C. VIEWS: An unpredictable year ahead

B.C. economy continues to do well generally, with low unemployment rates and good job creation numbers

Most Read