Minister of Environment and Climate Change Catherine McKenna speaks to reporters during a press conference on the Climate Action Incentive at a Canadian Tire store in Ottawa on Monday, March 4, 2019. Canada’s greenhouse gas emissions edged up for the first time in three years in 2017, pushing the country even further away from its international climate change commitments. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Canada’s emissions target gets further away as 2017 report shows increase

Canada is aiming to get its emissions to 511 million tonnes by 2030

Canada’s greenhouse gas emissions edged up for the first time in three years in 2017, pushing the country even further away from its international climate change commitments.

The 2017 national inventory report shows the total amount of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gas emissions produced in Canada hit 716 million tonnes, up from 708 million tonnes a year earlier.

READ MORE: B.C. introduces law to require cars, trucks sold by 2040 be zero emission

It was the first substantial increase in overall greenhouse gas emissions from Canada since 2014, and the bulk of the increase came from oil and gas production.

Small increases were also seen in manufacturing, residential energy use and agriculture.

The emissions report follows one released two weeks ago that said Canada is warming twice as fast as the rest of the world, which was made public under the backdrop of a pitched political battle over the new federal carbon tax.

Canada is aiming to get its emissions to 511 million tonnes by 2030 to meet its international commitment under the Paris climate change agreement, but international experts say that is far shy of what the country needs to do.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
New commemorative loonie recognizing gay ‘equality’ sparks concern
Next story
Tuberculosis case confirmed in Prince George

Just Posted

Canadian Culinary Championships leaves Kelowna, moves to Ottawa for 2020

Located in Kelowna for the last nine years, the competition will be held in Ottawa

Grieving the four killed in Penticton shooting will take time, expert says

People are going to handle grief differently, including feeling varying emotions, grief expert says

Westside officials gather for inaugural meeting

Westbank First Nation, City of West Kelowna, and District of Peachland discuss mutual interests.

Penticton church vigil offers support and prayers for shooting victims

Staff member said the church has a “personal connection to the shootings”

Man fatally shot in South Okanagan shooting remembered as a ‘nice guy’

Rudi Winter was one of four people, two men and two women, who died in Penticton on Monday

VIDEO: Penticton mayor recounts accused shooter’s time working at city

RCMP encourage witnesses of Monday’s shooting incident to come forward

On National Day of Action, expert says overdose crisis is not about pain

There were 1,486 illicit drug overdose deaths last year in British Columbia

Gruesome details emerge as trial begins for B.C. man charged in daughters’ Christmas deaths

Crown presents opening statement, calls first witness

RCMP officer pleads not guilty to assault in northern B.C.

A trial date for Const. Eric Unrau of Hazelton will be set on Apr. 23

B.C. nurses, emergency dispatchers get help for work-related trauma

WorkSafeBC changes also extend to publicly funded care aides

UPDATE: Watchdog rules RCMP not at fault in man’s death on Sunshine Coast

Police watchdog had been notified after police responded to a report of a suspected fraud at a bank

Small grass fire on Tronson Road in Vernon

Cause has not yet been determined.

Okanagan woman walking for awareness

Jude Clarke aims to spread awareness about Lupus and Osteoarthritis and the success she has seen ExoSym™ brace .

Funds being raised for victims of Salmon Arm church shooting

Parishioner shot in leg while trying to assist man shot in initial attack at Church of Christ

Most Read