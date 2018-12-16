Canada’s ambassador meets with second detainee in China

Global Affairs says John McCallum, Canada’s ambassador to China, met with Spavor Sunday

Entrepreneur Michael Spavor and former Canadian diplomat Michael Kovrig were both taken into custody on Monday in China. (Photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Canadian diplomats have been granted consular access to Michael Spavor, one of two Canadians arrested in China earlier this week.

In a statement, Global Affairs says John McCallum, Canada’s ambassador to China, met with Spavor today.

The department says Canadian officials will assist Spavor and his family on an ongoing basis, but provided no other details.

On Friday, McCallum met with detainee Michael Kovrig, who is on a leave of absence from Global Affairs.

Spavor and Kovrig were taken into custody days after Canadian authorities arrested leading senior Chinese executive Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver so she can be extradited to the U.S. to face fraud charges.

Global Affairs says today that Canadian consular officials are also continuing to provide services to Kovrig and his family.

The Canadian Press

