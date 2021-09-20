CANADA VOTES: Kelowna-Lake Country led by Conservatives as preliminary votes roll in

Which party will be chosen to form the next government?

UPDATE: 8 p.m.

Kelowna-Lake Country Conservative incumbent Tracy Gray is leading the Kelowna-Lake Country riding as votes continue to pour in.

With 22 of 233 polling stations reporting, Gray leads Liberal challenger Tim Krupa by a couple hundred votes as of 8:10 p.m.

Gray has earned 1,143 votes, good for 45.5 per cent, while Krupa has recieved 1,120 votes, 26.5 per cent of the vote.

UPDATE: 7 p.m.

The votes have been cast and are now being tallied up across British Columbia as the 2021 Canadian federal election nears its end.

Follow here for live updates and results from Kelowna-Lake Country.

A new federal government is expected to be named Monday night, as Canada’s 2021 snap election gets underway.

The main parties vying for the 338 seats in the House of Commons are Justin Trudeau’s Liberals, Erin O’Toole’s Conservatives, Jagmeet Singh’s New Democrats, Annamie Paul’s Greens., Yves-François Blanchet’s Bloc Quebecois and Maxime Bernier’s People’s Party of Canada.

Polls are open in British Columbia from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. PST.

Where you can vote:

To find out your local poll location, visit the Elections Canada website and type in your postal code. Alternatively, Canadians can look at your voter registration card. Voters can only visit their specified polling location.

Elections Canada has warned that due to staffing shortages from the pandemic, some voters may experience a wait to cast their ballot.

Masks are mandatory in polling locations, but proof of vaccine is not required.

Who is running in Kelowna-Lake Country?

VIDEO PROFILES: Meet the Candidates

For Elections Canada’s FAQ page for questions like what kind of identification to bring, click here.

Canada Election 2021