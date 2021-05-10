A dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine being prepared at the COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the University of Toronto campus in Mississauga, Ont., on Thursday, May 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin

A dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine being prepared at the COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the University of Toronto campus in Mississauga, Ont., on Thursday, May 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin

Canada to get 2 million Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine doses as provinces expand rollouts

The shots represent the only expected shipments in what should be a quiet week of vaccine arrivals

Canada is scheduled to receive two million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine this week as provinces continue to ramp up their immunization efforts.

The two million shots represent the only expected shipments in what should be a comparatively quiet week of vaccine arrivals after Moderna delivered one million doses ahead of schedule last week.

The next shipment of Moderna jabs isn’t due until next week, while the federal government has not said when Canada will receive more doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca or Johnson and Johnson vaccines.

The arrival of more Pfizer-BioNTech shots comes as British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec are set to expand the list of people eligible for vaccines over the next seven days.

The expansions are due largely to the steady supply of vaccines from Pfizer and BioNTech, which are slated to deliver two million doses a week through the month of May before increasing the weekly figure to 2.4 million in June.

Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin, the military officer overseeing the federal government’s vaccine distribution effort, said last week that Canada was expecting another 650,000 AstraZeneca shots from the COVAX initiative.

The exact delivery schedule, however, has yet to be finalized.

Canada has also been in negotiations with the United States for more AstraZeneca doses after President Joe Biden suggested last month that Washington may release some of its unused stockpile.

Those talks come amid questions about the AstraZeneca shot, which has been linked to a new and very rare vaccine-induced blood clotting syndrome.

Twelve cases had been confirmed in Canada after about two million doses given as of Friday. Three people have died.

The AstraZeneca and Johnson and Johnson vaccines use a similar technology, while the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna shots use a new technology dubbed mRNA.

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization last week recommended that Canadians who aren’t at high risk from COVID-19 may want to wait until a dose of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna is available.

That prompted allegations that NACI was sowing the seeds of confusion and vaccine hesitancy.

Alberta and other parts of Canada remain mired in the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, even as hospitalization rates have started to tick downward in provinces such as Ontario and Quebec.

Many parts of the country face tight restrictions, with schools closed across Ontario and Alberta and patios shut down in Montreal, Toronto and — as of this Monday — Calgary.

Provinces reported 265,509 new vaccinations administered on Sunday for a total of 15,917,555 doses given.

Nationwide, 1,248,931 people or 3.3 per cent of the population had been fully vaccinated. The provinces have administered doses at a rate of 41,999.627 per 100,000.

READ MORE: For a view of a COVID-19 future, Canadians should look across the pond

Lee Berthiaume, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirusvaccines

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATE: Man killed in brazen daylight shooting at Vancouver airport
Next story
Some Canadian universities say no to proof of vaccination requirement

Just Posted

The Vernon Vipers congratulate goalie James Porter Jr. in picking up the win in his final Junior A game Sunday, May 9, as the Snakes edged the West Kelowna Warriors 4-3 in the final B.C. Hockey League pod game at Kal Tire Place. Tyler Carpendale (21) and Hunter Donahoe (4) also played their final games. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)
Vernon Vipers edge West Kelowna to close out BCHL pod

Vipers hold on for 4-3 victory at Kal Tire Place as 20-game season comes to a close

Kelowna Rockets forward pokes the game-winning goal through the pads of Prince George Cougars goaltender Taylor Gauthier on May 9, 2021 at the Sandman Centre in Kamloops. (Kelowna Rockets/Contributed)
Kelowna Rockets end 2-game skid with win over Prince George

The Rockets picked up a 2-1 win on Sunday night

Kelowna Law Courts. (Michael Rodriguez/Capital News)
Man jailed almost 3 years for Rutland gas station robbery spree

Kyle Watts-Watling robbed four gas stations in Rutland within 24 hours in March 2019

View of the banner announcing the beginning of the War Savings parade in Vernon nearly 80 years ago on May 10, 1941. There were nine such campaigns across Canada during the Second World War to raise funds for the war effort, and together they raised roughly $12 billion. (Greater Vernon Museum and Archives photo 16510)
Vernon History in Pictures

A look at a parade to spark the war effort 80 years ago

The Township of Spallumcheen collected an honourable mention in the 2020 UBCM Community Excellence Awards for its sustainable service delivery and water improvment district conversion plan. (Photo submitted)
Spallumcheen water district conversion plan gets recognition

Township collects UBCM Community Excellence Award honourable mention

(The Canadian Press)
Trudeau won’t say whether Canada supports patent waiver for COVID-19 vaccines

‘Canada is at the table to help find a solution’

(Kelowna RCMP/Contributed)
Replica guns, drugs seized from Kelowna home

Three people arrested, later released without charges

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

BCIT. (Wikimedia Commons)
BCIT apologizes after employee’s ‘offensive and hurtful’ email leaked to Métis Nation

BCIT says employee’s conduct has been investigated and addressed

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

An adult male yellow-breasted chat is shown in this undatd photograph on lands protected in collaboration between the En’owkin Centre and Penticton Indian Band with support through ECCC. The rescue from near extinction for a little yellow bird hinges on the wild rose in British Columbia’s Okanagan Valley, a researcher says. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, A. Michael Bezener/ En’owkin Centre 2020 *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Rare yellow birds need wild roses to survive in British Columbia: researcher

The importance of local wild roses emerged over a nearly 20-year experiment

The patio at 15 Park Bistro. (Jon Adrian photography)
Lakeside restaurant opens at Watermark in Osoyoos

15 Park Bistro has a patio overlooking the lake and take-away options

RCMP officers search around rows of luggage carts as screens block off an area of the sidewalk after a shooting outside the international departures terminal at Vancouver International Airport, in Richmond, B.C., Sunday, May 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Police say gang conflict in Metro Vancouver may be behind shooting death at airport

Police said this generation of gangsters is taking things to new level and have no regard for community safety

RCMP are looking for information on an alleged shooting attempt near an elementary school in Smithers March 10. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)
UPDATE: Man killed in brazen daylight shooting at Vancouver airport

Details about the police incident are still unknown

Most Read