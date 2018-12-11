Canada Post union files constitutional challenge against back-to-work legislation

Postal workers were ordered back to work in November

The union representing postal workers in Canada is filing a constitutional challenge after federal legislation forced its members back to work late last month.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers will file the challenge in Ontario Superior Court, the union announced Tuesday morning.

The court action comes after the federal government passed Bill C-89, which forced postal workers to return to work under their previous collective agreement on Nov. 27, after more five weeks of rotating strikes across the country.

It comes just one day after Elizabeth MacPherson, a former chair of the Canada Industrial Relations Board, was appointed to help end the strike.

MacPherson will have up to 14 days to try to reach negotiated contract settlements between the Crown corporation and the union.

READ MORE: Canada Post backlog, Greyhound exit creating headaches ahead of the holidays

READ MORE: Minister appoints former CIRB chair to resolve Canada Post labour dispute

“You cannot legislate labour peace,” said union national president Mike Palecek. “This law violates our right to free collective bargaining under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.”

A 2015 Supreme Court of Canada decision found the right to strike was “fundamental and protected by the Constitution.”

Canada Post did not immediately return a request for comment.

More to come.

– with files from The Canadian Press

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Snowmobile guide killed in accident on Queest Mountain
Next story
B.C. city considers scrapping funds for Christmas decorations

Just Posted

Kelowna airport improvement fee rising again

Growth at the airport is prompting a $5 hike to YLW’s $15 AIF

UPDATED: Crash knocks out power for thousands in Lake Country

BC Hydro said 2,022 customers are impacted by the outage

In depth: Simple falls causing serious injuries to people over 65

Kelowna’s high population of seniors puts it in the spotlight for how it deals with seniors’ issues

Price of selling pot in Kelowna won’t be cheap

City sets annual business licence fee for cannabis retail stores at $9,465

Second specialized mircobiology suite donated to Kelowna General Hospital

Pritchard Foundation gift elevates KGH microbiology lab to rival best in Canada

Your morning news in 90: Dec. 11, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

Cannabis store application receives approval from Summerland council

Application to Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch is for store in Summerfair Shopping Centre

Too many die in heavy truck crashes, B.C. auditor says

Province has no mandatory driver training for commercial vehicles

B.C. city considers scrapping funds for Christmas decorations

Victoria city coun. Ben Isitt doesn’t think the government should pay for any religious symbols

Canada Post union files constitutional challenge against back-to-work legislation

Postal workers were ordered back to work in November

BCHL player lifts Canada West to second win at World Junior A Challenge

Chilliwack Chiefs player has a three-point performance

B.C.’s skyrocketing real estate market will ‘correct’ in 2019: analyst

Housing prices in Vancouver are set to rise just 0.6 per cent

Climate change, receding glaciers increase landslide risk on B.C.’s Mount Meager

Climate change is causing glaciers atop Mount Meager, in British Columbia, to shrink increasing the chances of landslides and even a new eruption, says one expert.

UK’s May lobbies EU leaders in fight to save Brexit deal

Top European Union officials ruled out Tuesday any renegotiation of the divorce agreement with Britain.

Most Read