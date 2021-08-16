Canada Post temporarily suspends delivery to Spallumcheen

The Township of Spallumcheen is one of two Interior municipalities having its mail delivery interrupted Monday, Aug. 16.
Canada Post said Spallumcheen and Logan Lake will not have delivery service due to continued poor air quality caused by wildfire smoke.
“The safety of our employees is our number one priority,” said Canada Post on its website. “We continue to assess the situation and delivery will resume once it is deemed safe to do so.”
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.