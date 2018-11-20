Kelowna Canada Post workers on the picket line outside the Baillie Avenue mail plant in October. ���Image: Alistair Waters/Capital News

Canada Post strikes continue in Kelowna

CUPW workers are in negotiation according to Canada Post

Negotiations continue into the Canada Union of Post Workers’ (CUPW) fifth week of strikes, in Woodstock, St. Thomas, Chatham, Ontario and in Kelowna.

Canada Post is warning that while postal service remains operational it is unable to honour delivery standards because of the prolonged and ongoing rotating strikes.

RELATED: Updated: Central Okanagan postal workers on strike

They also state that the strike has created a massive backlog of mail and parcels in their network before they expect millions more parcels from Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.

Customers across the country are asked to expect delays, with the worst areas hit being southern and southwestern Ontario.

