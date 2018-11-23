The Canadian flag was removed from city hall this week as film crews shoot Endless. - Sydney Morton/Capital News

Canada flag removed from Kelowna city hall for film crew

We’re glorious and free, while pretending to be California

As filming continues this week in Kelowna for a dramatic romance, the city will be a little less recognizable as a Canadian city.

Kelowna temporarily removed its Canadian flag from its home at City Hall Thursday, as film crews shoot footage this week in the city’s downtown for Endless, starring Nicholas Hamilton who is most known for his portrayal of Henry Bowers in It.

While Kelowna has been lenient about removing its Canada flag, Vancouver has a stricter policy for its flag at city hall.

RELATED: Movie-making in Kelowna

Gail Pickard, with the City of Vancouver, said the city asks producers to edit out the Canadian flag and Photoshop the desired flag for the end product.

She said the city has received two requests in the last 10 years to remove the flag and there hasn’t been an issue with the approach Vancouver has taken.

According to Tom Wilson, communications officer with the city, said the provincial and federal protocol didn’t specify against temporarily removing flags, as it happens for maintenance and repairs.

“The filming will have a $1.3 million impact to our community and the company doing the filming is in the process of moving some of its permanent operations from Regina to Kelowna,” he said in an emailed statement.

The movie also employing 49 local crew members and 400 extras.

RELATED: B.C. teen meets Nicolas Cage

Alicia Neill, manager of Mosaic Books, said crew members warmed up their fingers in his bookstore between takes.

“They were shooting a scene on the street, it was one scene over and over… they did it at least eight times,” Neill said when she arrived at the store at 8:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

Neill said it didn’t have a large impact on the store’s business, as it’s a quiet time of year, but if they were filming on the weekend or during the store’s 50th-anniversary sale, which takes place Friday, there would be more of a problem, but it’s only for one day.

Crews have been friendly and respectful, she said. A little sticker has been placed on the Mosiac Book logo outside to make it look more Californian, where the film is set.

On Wednesday, film crews were spotted shooting a scene on the roof of the building that houses Lululemon, Barreroom Kelowna and Spinco at Bernard Avenue and Pandosy Street.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canada Post responds to B.C. mail carrier’s claims of questionable tactics during strike
Next story
Service dog and woman hit by car running red light in Victoria

Just Posted

Kelowna swimmer heads south to grow her career

Axana Merckx signed her letter of intent with the University of Arizona Wildcats last week

Rockets looking for more wins in back to back games this weekend

The Rockets host Victoria on Friday, and visit Everett on Saturday

More lawsuits filed aginst former Kelowna social worker

Robert Riley Saunders is accused of taking money from aboriginal youths in his care

Mother Nature helps Kelowna-area ski resort with its opening day

On cue, snow fell Thursday morning as Big White Ski Resort opened some of its runs

Vernon ski hill opens Saturday

Alpine Opening Delay comes to an end at SilverStar

VIDEO: B.C. woodcarver’s famous house destroyed by fire

Rolf Heer of Radium lost the Home of a Thousand Faces

Singh to run in Burnaby South byelection

Despite friendlier Brampton opening, Singh will run in Burnaby South

Professor of cannabis science is launched at the University of B.C.

Epidemiologist and research scientist M-J Milloy will be the first Canopy Growth professor

Indigenous artists reveal artwork that will adorn BC Ferries vessel

Northern Sea Wolf expected to enter service for Port Hardy - Bella Coola in June 2019

Worker buried in sawdust in a shavings bin at West Fraser B.C. Sawmill

WorksafeBC said rescue was needed on one occasion as the worker was unable to help themself

Wally Oppal says B.C. Speaker was acting on advice over legislature suspensions

Darryl Plecas was acting on advice when two top officials were placed on administrative leave

VIDEO: B.C. bus driver vindicated after raging at elderly woman

Transit police said woman had slapped driver’s arm after he apparently missed her stop in Vancouver

Brown pelican, hurt twice, dies in BC SPCA care

Bird rescued in Victoria while in distress from injuries that may have been caused by dog attack

Headbones features core Okanagan artists

Vernon gallery celebrates artists from Penticton to Salmon Arm

Most Read