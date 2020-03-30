FILE – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addresses Canadians on the COVID-19 pandemic from Rideau Cottage in Ottawa on Thursday, March 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Canada expands 75% wage subsidy to COVID-19 affected businesses of all sizes: Trudeau

Program will provide up to $847 per week for each worker

The recently-announced wage subsidy for COVID-19 affected businesses has expanded to all Canadian companies and charities that have seen at least a 30-per-cent drop in revenues.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made the announcement from the steps of Rideau Cottage Monday (March 30), where he remains in self-isolation.

Workers who qualify for the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy will have 75 per cent of their salary covered, up $58,700 annually, Trudeau said. That equals up to $847 per week. The program will be backdated to March 15.

“The number of employees you have will not determine whether or not you get this support,” he said. “It will apply to non-profit organizations and charities, as well as companies both big and small.”

Trudeau urged companies that could top up employee salaries the additional 25 per cent to do so.

“We are trusting you to do the right thing,” he said.

The prime minister said there would be “serious consequences” for any companies that try to game the system. A verification system will be set up before the program is rolled out.

The wage subsidy is one of several programs brought in by the federal government. Trudeau has also promised $2,000 to coronavirus-affected workers who have been laid off, or cannot work, due to the crisis. That application portal is scheduled to be available on April 6.

Trudeau said more measures to help business could be unveiled as the crisis unfolds but did not commit to specific aid to help businesses pay rent on April 1.

As of Monday morning, there were 6,624 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 66 deaths in Canada. There have been more than 205,000 tests done.

READ MORE: Trudeau announces 75% wage subsidy for small businesses amid COVID-19

READ MORE: Trudeau unveils new $2,000 per month benefit to streamline COVID-19 aid

More to come.

Coronaviruseconomy

