Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill on Oct. 7, 2021, in Washington. Markey couldn’t contain his excitement this week when the Senate unanimously passed a plan that would make daylight time permanent across the country. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Alex Brandon

Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill on Oct. 7, 2021, in Washington. Markey couldn’t contain his excitement this week when the Senate unanimously passed a plan that would make daylight time permanent across the country. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Alex Brandon

Canada cheers U.S. effort to abolish ‘spring forward, fall back’ daylight time ritual

Senate bill still needs to pass the U.S. House of Representatives

A giddy Massachusetts senator, clapping his hands and dancing with delight in the shadow of a sun-drenched U.S. Capitol, isn’t something one sees every day.

But doing away with the annoying ritual of changing the clocks twice a year just brings out the joy in some people.

They include Sen. Ed Markey, who couldn’t contain his excitement this week when the Senate unanimously passed a plan that would make daylight time permanent across the country.

The bill still needs to pass the House of Representatives, where Speaker Nancy Pelosi has yet to indicate whether she intends to bring it to a vote.

But it has widespread support — including in Canada, where Ottawa and the provinces have long maintained they would need the U.S. to do it first.

Anthony Housefather, a Liberal MP from Montreal, says Canada will need to follow suit if the U.S. bill becomes law, while B.C. Premier John Horgan says he’s happy to see Congress taking the initial steps.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: ‘So stupid’: Ryan Reynolds reminds B.C. to spring ahead for daylight saving time

RELATED: Permanent daylight time shift remains on hold as clocks set to move ahead Sunday

Previous story
Missing woman left Kelowna hospital on foot
Next story
Princeton sees increase in tourism, despite devastating flood

Just Posted

Alleged break-in suspect at FSH. (Bryce Battye)
Kelowna business owner takes aim at RCMP after repeat break-ins at restaurant

Vernon and North Okanagan-Shuswap school districts will be able to purchase new buses and upgrade heating, ventilation and air condition at several schools thanks for provincial funding from the Ministry of Education. (Photo by Ted S. Warren)
Cleaner air inside and out en route for Central Okanagan schools

Five Firetrucks arrived on the scene of the smoking Boston Pizza (Jake Courtepatte/Capital News)
Kelowna Boston Pizza evacuated for smoke

(Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
Rear-end crash causes lane closure at Harvey and Dilworth