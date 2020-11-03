Dr. Sean Rourke is shown in this undated image. PHOTO BY UNITY HEALTH TORONTO/YURI MARKAROV/HANDOUT /THE CANADIAN PRESS

Dr. Sean Rourke is shown in this undated image. PHOTO BY UNITY HEALTH TORONTO/YURI MARKAROV/HANDOUT /THE CANADIAN PRESS

Canada approves first HIV self-test in long-awaited move to reduce screening barriers

Canada follows dozens of other countries in greenlighting the technology

Federal regulators have approved the first HIV self-test in Canada in a long-awaited move that experts have called critical to reaching people who don’t know they have the virus.

Health Canada granted a medical device licence on Monday to a one-minute, finger-prick blood test manufactured by Richmond, B.C.-based bioLytical Laboratories.

Canada follows dozens of other countries in greenlighting the technology, which has been endorsed by the World Health Organization as a tool to reduce the number of people with undiagnosed HIV.

The principal investigator of a study that was submitted to regulators as part of their review says the approval of HIV self-testing could “open incredible doors” to increasing access to life-extending treatments and preventing the spread of infection in Canada.

Dr. Sean Rourke, a scientist with the Centre for Urban Health Solutions at St. Michael’s Hospital in Toronto, says he’s working with community organizations across the country to launch a telehealth program in January that will distribute 60,000 self-tests and connect people with care.

Rourke says the need for self-testing has become even more important as a recent survey of roughly 300 front-line providers suggests the COVID-19 crisis has cut access to clinical HIV testing services nearly in half.

READ MORE: COVID-19 underscores need for Canada to approve HIV self-tests, says researcher

The Canadian Press

CoronavirusHIV/AIDS

