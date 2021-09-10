Campfire ban sticks throughout North Okanagan, except Vernon

Campfire bans are not being lifted in Enderby, Armstrong, Spallumcheen, BX and Silver Star, despite Vernon lifting the ban Sept. 10. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Despite BC Wildfire Service snuffing the campfire ban in the area, several other jurisdictions say it’s still to dry to burn and aren’t permitting them.

Armstrong, Spallumcheen, Enderby, BX and Silver Star are keeping the campfire ban in effect.

“The region has experienced recent precipitation and lower temperatures; however, the current conditions and fuels are still vulnerable to wildfire,” the Regional District of North Okanagan said. “Because of the risk, the RDNO will not be rescinding the campfire ban until a further review is undertaken next week.”

The ban in Armstrong and Spallumcheen remains in effect until noon Thursday, Sept. 16, based on recommendations of the Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Chief.

The Ministry of Forests Lands and Natural Resource lifted the campfire ban for the Kamloops Fire Center, which the Okanagan is within, effective noon Friday, Sept. 10. The City of Vernon has also lifted the ban.

But many areas, as well as the Central Okanagan, have agreed to keep the ban in place.

“This change does not apply to the City of Armstrong and the Township of Spallumcheen,” Armstrong Spallumcheen fire chief Ian Cummings said.

“The campfire ban is in effect due to the continued dry conditions in the region.”

Enderby’s prohibition on using propane fireplaces in a public place was be lifted Friday, Sept. 10 at noon, as previously announced.

A ban on open burning remains in place for all jurisdictions.

