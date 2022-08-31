Campfire ban lifted across Okanagan

Time to break out the marshmallows. Campfires are being permitted again throughout the region, effective noon Friday, Sept. 2.

BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) is lifting the ban within the Kamloops Fire Centre.

The current prohibition against any Category 2 and Category 3 open fires remains in effect, including the use of fireworks, sky lanterns, burn barrels or burn cages and binary exploding targets.

“While the Kamloops Fire Centre is seeing shorter days, increased overnight recoveries and relative humidities the public is encouraged to exercise caution with any campfire use,” the BCWS said in a release Wednesday. “It is the individual’s responsibility to ensure that burning is done in a safe and responsible manner.”

Before lighting a campfire, the public is encouraged to check with local government authorities to ensure there are no burning restrictions in place.

Wildfire prevention is a shared responsibility.

“Human-caused wildfires are completely preventable and divert critical resources away from lightning-caused wildfires,” BCWS said.

Prohibitions apply to all public and private land within the Kamloops Fire Centre jurisdiction, unless specified otherwise in an enactment (e.g. in a local government bylaw).

Natural resource officers and conservation officers conduct regular patrols throughout British Columbia, including looking out for campfire-related infractions.

Anyone found in contravention of an open burning prohibition may be issued a ticket for $1,150, required to pay an administrative penalty of up to $10,000 or, if convicted in court, fined up to $100,000 and/or sentenced to one year in jail.

If the contravention causes or contributes to a wildfire, the person responsible may be ordered to pay all firefighting and associated costs.

READ MORE: New child sexual abuse charges filed against former Interior Health top doctor

READ MORE: New fire chief for North Westside

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

fire banKamloops