A boil water notice has been issued for the Yard Creek Campground’s water system. (CSRD Photo)

Campers at Shuswap campground told to boil water

High bacterial count in Yard Creek water system prompts notice

A high bacterial count has led to a boil water notice for the Yard Creek Campground’s water system.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) issued the notice as required by Interior Health for the water system which supplies the 65 RV and tent sites at the campground. According to the CSRD, the boil water notice applies only to the campground’s water supply, not to neighbouring properties.

Read More: Former Shuswap woman surprised to find ballpark sign stand test of time

Read More: Salmon Arm firm receives funds to develop mushroom-picking robot

Additional samples will be taken this week but for now, boiling water before use is recommended. Two sets of acceptable test results must be collected before the system can be cleared for public use.

Until further notice, all users of the water system should bring their water to a rapid boil for at least one minute before using it, add two drops of household bleach to each litre of water or use bottled water.

The directions apply to all water used for drinking, food preparation including for ice and washing produce and for dental hygiene.

Read More: Northern lights visible for Okanagan and Shuswap sky-watchers

Read More: B.C. toddler airlifted to hospital after bear bite at Aldergrove Zoo

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Vancouver police officer suspended for 15 days after accessing minor’s information
Next story
Slocan Ramblers bring summer soundtrack to Okanagan

Just Posted

Kelowna dad confronts vandal who smashed vehicle window with his kid inside

The man sustained non-life-threatening injuries while trying to restrain the suspect

Kelowna man faces charges after fleeing on foot from stolen sedan

The man fled from police on foot after being spotted inside a stolen car

Learn wildfire coping skills at CMHA Kelowna workshop

Effects of devastating fires are far reaching, impacting mental health and well being

Province responds to misspelled ‘Kootney Boundry’ sign

The sign near Big White was spotted last week and sparked confusion

Kelowna Falcons score 28 runs in lost series

The Falcons lost a three-game series to the Bend Elks of Oregon, U.S.

Update: Wildfire in the South Okanagan remains at 280 hectares

Eagle Bluff wildfire in the Gallagher Lake region considered out of control

Artificial turf field in Nanaimo will need $30-40K repair after fire

Debris set alight on NDSS Community Field on Tuesday, repairs could cost $30-40K

No joke: ‘Extra’ sweet $500,000 win for Kamloops woman

“My friend came over for breakfast and told me someone in Kamloops had won. I told her, jokingly, that it was me….”

‘Know the water’: Drowning experts warn swimmers, boaters as B.C.’s summer heats up

Drownings down compared to 2018, but hot weather has experts worried

Police seek whereabouts of wanted Okanagan man

Brent Thomas Doyle is described as a 37-year-old Caucasian male, 5-foot-9 and 150 pounds

Hurlburt tradition honoured at new Okanagan Lake park

Former kids camp sold to city, developed into Okanagan Lake park

Missing Shuswap woman catalyst for new search technology

Ashley Simpson’s pink suitcase inspires program for colour-specific drone search

Corvette flees police, smashes two vehicles on Highway 97C

Corvette flees police in Merritt heads to Kelowna on Sunday

RCMP find items ‘directly linked’ to B.C. murder suspects on banks of Manitoba river

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schemegelsky are wanted for three deaths

Most Read