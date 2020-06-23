Kelowna General Hospital (File photo)

Campaign launched to create first-ever Chair in Brachytherapy in the Interior

A group of seven donors from the region have made significant personal donations totaling $1.9 million

The BC Cancer Foundation is kicking off a $3.5 million fundraising campaign that will transform care for people facing cancer in the Interior.

The BC Cancer Foundation campaign will establish the first-ever chair in brachytherapy and launch an innovative research program that is set to improve cancer care.

A group of seven donors from the region have made significant personal donations totalling $1.9 million to create a research chair in leadership that will enhance the brachytherapy program.

BC Cancer – Kelowna is known around the world as a leader in brachytherapy, a form of treatment that delivers a radiation dose directly to a tumour site internally via implanted seeds. Brachytherapy is a quick and highly effective treatment, that prevents side effects and damage to surrounding healthy tissue.

READ MORE: Grant advances regional wellness and poverty reduction strategy in Okanagan

According to the BC Cancer Foundation, brachytherapy is proven to be more effective and less harmful than standard external beam radiation therapy. It is expected that up to 15,000 cancer patients will require brachytherapy over the next decade.

The chair’s program will also pursue a research initiative to better understand how to define and target specific areas of cancer, using Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) techniques. This project will lead to the widespread adoption of image-guided brachytherapy across B.C.

To learn more and to give today, visit: http://www.bccancerfoundation.com/BrachytherapyChair​

READ MORE: Fundraisers for Lower Mainland father who died in Kelowna

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

BC Cancer Foundation

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Family launches fundraiser for Lower Mainland father who died in Kelowna
Next story
Several Okanagan movie theatres to open July 3

Just Posted

Several Okanagan movie theatres to open July 3

Select theatres in Kelowna, Vernon, Penticton and Kamloops are reopening

Vernon man urges province to buy Okanagan Lake property

Mike Brown launches petition for government to purchase historic Okanagan Landing property

Staff shortage closes Vernon pub

The Kal closes for at least one week due to COVID-19 related staffing challenges

Lake Country grad ceremony debuts online

Celebrate the George Elliot Secondary School Class of 2020 on YouTube

Crash slows traffic in Vernon

One sent to hospital following two-vehicle incident

B.C.’s COVID-19 modelling on track for next phase of reopening

Low cases show extra activities can be handled, Dr. Henry says

B.C. to begin to test sewage to find clues about where COVID-19 has spread

Health officials say pilot project has begun in Vancouver

COVID-19: B.C. records 13 new cases, one death of senior in longterm care

Province has had 2,835 test positive cases overall

Campaign launched to create first-ever Chair in Brachytherapy in the Interior

A group of seven donors from the region have made significant personal donations totaling $1.9 million

Unstable slope puts five North Shuswap properties under evacuation order

Seven additional properties in the Lee Creek area issued evacuation alerts

Penticton RCMP investigating hit-and-run involving multiple vehicles

Witnesses reported a black Volkswagen Jetta colliding with multiple vehicles near Eastside Rd

Guns, ammunition stolen from Canadian Tire in Oliver

RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating the suspect caught on video surveillance

‘Increasingly centralized approach’ leads Haida Gwaii SPCA council members to resign

Former BC SPCA members say proposals currently under consultation do not favour small communities

Family launches fundraiser for Lower Mainland father who died in Kelowna

There are two fundraisers, both of which will support Kashif Sheikh’s family

Most Read