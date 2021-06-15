(Phil McLachlan/ Kelowna Capital News. File photo)

(Phil McLachlan/ Kelowna Capital News. File photo)

Calls to RCMP increase across Central Okanagan over the weekend

The Kelowna RCMP saw 627 files from June 11 to June 14

It’s beginning to look a lot like summer in the Central Okanagan; temperatures are climbing, patios are full and the RCMP is seeing a spike in calls for service.

From Friday, June 11 to Monday, June 14, Kelowna RCMP dealt with 627 files.

According to Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy, the 627 files encompassed every call for service the detachment responded to over the weekend across the entire Central Okanagan.

“This was everything from simple traffic complaints, to interpersonal violence issues all the way up to robbery,” she stated.

The increase in calls is common at this time of year as summer approaches.

Cpl. Noseworthy said there wasn’t any specific area in the city where demand for service was higher, so currently, there is no need to increase patrols in certain regions.

“That being said, our bike patrols and foot patrols are active,” she explained.

READ MORE: Kelowna man arrested after crashing into 2 Vernon cop cars

READ MORE: One injured after being pinned by fallen forklift near Peachland

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

City of KelownaRCMP

Previous story
Ontario commits $10 million to investigate burial sites at residential schools
Next story
One dead in Yukon’s COVID-19 outbreak, total pandemic cases climb to 107

Just Posted

Stage one water restrictions will be back in place for some Regional District of Central Okanagan water users. (Black Press Media file)
Outdoor watering restrictions return to RDCO for the season

Customers who use water systems operated by the regional district will be affected

Orange ribbons are tied to the fence outside Vernon’s Gateway Homeless Shelter on 33rd Street. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
POLL: Low-key Canada Day in the works for Vernon

Councillor calling for Indigenous recognition for 2022

A young child was taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle on 30th Avenue in Vernon Friday, June 11, 2021. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Child OK after being hit by car in downtown Vernon

Father says daughter was back home by supper time

(Phil McLachlan/ Kelowna Capital News. File photo)
Calls to RCMP increase across Central Okanagan over the weekend

The Kelowna RCMP saw 627 files from June 11 to June 14

RCMP are looking for information on an alleged shooting attempt near an elementary school in Smithers March 10. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)
Kelowna man arrested after crashing into 2 Vernon cop cars

Man’s attempt to flee police fails Friday in residential neighbourhood

People watch a car burn during a riot following game 7 of the NHL Stanley Cup final in downtown Vancouver, B.C., in this June 15, 2011 photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Geoff Howe
10 years ago: Where were you during the 2011 Vancouver Stanley Cup Riots?

Smashed-in storefronts, looting, garbage can fires and overturned cars some of the damage remembered today

White Rock’s Marine Drive has been converted to one-way traffic to allow more patio space for waterfront restaurants. (Peace Arch News)
Province promotes permanent pub patios in B.C. post-pandemic plan

More than 2,000 temporary expansions from COVID-19 rules

Lake City Secondary School Williams Lake campus students Ethan Reid, from left, Brenden Higgins, Ty Oviatt, Kaleb Alphonse, Nathan Kendrick and Landon Brink with RCMP officers Const. Nicoll and Const. Stancec. (Photo submitted)
RCMP thank 6 teens for helping prevent forest fire in Williams Lake

The students came across fire in a wooded area and used the water they had to try and extinguish the flames

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

There is an emergency shelter near the Golden Ears peaks. (Facebook/Special to The News)
Hiker fogged in on Golden Ears, spends 2 nights

Talon Helicopters, Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue bring him home Monday

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran addresses a crowd of more than 100 people who gathered at Stuart Park on June 12 to honour the Muslim family who was attacked in London, Ont., on June 6. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
‘It’s gotta stop’: Kelowna mayor, local faith groups honour victims of London attack

Faith groups at the event included the Okanagan Jewish Community, the Baha’i community and the Sikh community

Annamie Paul, leader of the Green Party of Canada, speaks at a news conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on June 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Green Leader Annamie Paul facing no-confidence motion from party brass

move follows months of internal strife and the defection of MP Jenica Atwin to the Liberals

Two e-scooters parked on the sidewalk along Water Street in downtown Kelowna on Monday, May 3. Scooters parked on walkways are causing accessibility issues for some people with disabilities. (Michael Rodriguez/Capital News)
Helmet selfies and sober pledges: Changes coming after rough e-scooter rollout in Kelowna

A number of changes are coming to Kelowna’s e-scooter program, more could be on the way

Most Read