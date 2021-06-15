Calls to RCMP increase across Central Okanagan over the weekend

The Kelowna RCMP saw 627 files from June 11 to June 14

It’s beginning to look a lot like summer in the Central Okanagan; temperatures are climbing, patios are full and the RCMP is seeing a spike in calls for service.

From Friday, June 11 to Monday, June 14, Kelowna RCMP dealt with 627 files.

According to Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy, the 627 files encompassed every call for service the detachment responded to over the weekend across the entire Central Okanagan.

“This was everything from simple traffic complaints, to interpersonal violence issues all the way up to robbery,” she stated.

The increase in calls is common at this time of year as summer approaches.

Cpl. Noseworthy said there wasn’t any specific area in the city where demand for service was higher, so currently, there is no need to increase patrols in certain regions.

“That being said, our bike patrols and foot patrols are active,” she explained.

