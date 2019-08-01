Call for Indigenous art for Lake Country shore

A public call was made for permenant outdoor art along side Pelmewash Parkway

Indigenous Okanagan artists are getting a call to build some artwork along side a Lake Country staple.

The Lake Country Public Art Commission project looks to install seven possible artworks from artists with Syilx ancestry to enhance the newly re-constructed Pelmewash Parkway along the western shore of Wood Lake.

“The project offers an opportunity for Indigenous Okanagan artists to profile their history, culture and ideas,” said Sharon McCoubrey, chair of the Public Art Advisory Commission.

“We anticipate the artwork will contribute to a unique sense of place that enriches the experience for residents and visitors enjoying the public amenities along Pelmewash Parkway.”

READ MORE: District, residents, RCMP and ICBC weigh-in on how to use a Lake Country roundabout

READ MORE: Chill out with Dairy Queen to support BC Children's Hospital on Aug. 8

The project budget is $80,000 for all design, consulting, fabrication, installation, documentation and associated costs, funded from the Public Art Advisory Commission and ArtWalk.

The lead artist mist have Syilx ancestry to apply for the art call.

“The Public Art Advisory Commission (PAAC) has been considering a public art project along Pelmewash Parkway since 2018,” said Ryan Donn, cultural development coordinator for the District of Lake Country.

“In the fall of 2018, PAAC scheduled a tour of Pelmewash Parkway with Indigenous artists David Wilson and Mariel Belanger to encourage a conversation about the most respectful way to work with the Indigenous community. The group then invited guests from the Okanagan Indian Band and Lake Country Heritage and Cultural Society to receive their feedback on the Commission’s ideas for public art at various locations along Pelmewash Parkway.”

READ MORE: Syilx art exhibition coming to Lake Country

The Commission expressed a desire to celebrate and educate through art to build awareness of the historical Indigenous use of the Pelmewash Parkway corridor.

Project criteria and more can be found at lakecountry.bc.ca/publicart.

