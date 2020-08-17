RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)

Calgary woman dies after being swept away in river at Kootenay National Park

It’s believed the woman was getting her photo taken when she lost her footing

An Alberta woman has died after a tragic drowning incident at Kootenay National Park, according to Columbia Valley RCMP.

The incident happened near Marble Canyon Sunday (Aug. 16) at about 6 p.m., police confirmed Monday.

RCMP were told by witnesses that a woman was being photographed when she suddenly lost her footing, slipped and was swept away by the current of the river.

A friend of the woman tried to rescue her but was also swept away.

Bystanders, including a medical professional, pulled the woman from the water approximately one kilometre downstream where they attempted to save the woman. Despite their best efforts, the 34-year-old Calgary woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The friend, a 29-year-old Calgary man, was eventually pulled from the canyon by Parks Canada Visitor Safety crews executing a high angle rope rescue.

He was then airlifted by STARS air ambulance from Alberta to a hospital in Calgary for treatment of what police believe to be non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, and has not yet spoken with police or is in need of emotional support is encouraged to contact the Columbia Valley RCMP at 250-342-9292.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Not guilty plea entered in Vernon murder trial
Next story
Recovery mission on Okanagan Lake for swimmer presumed drowned

Just Posted

RCMP request residents stay away from Central Okanagan search sites

‘Please remain away from our search areas and allow our trained teams to do their jobs as quickly and effectively as possible’

Not guilty plea entered in Vernon murder trial

Woman pleads guilty to lesser charge of being a party to manslaughter in July 2017 death

Recovery mission on Okanagan Lake for swimmer presumed drowned

West Kelowna RCMP are searching for the body of a man off Tug Boat Beach

UPDATE: Fire near Lavington human caused

Wildfire near Nicklen Lake now one hectare

Kelowna RCMP search for missing man on KVR trail

Aaron Rempel was reported missing on Saturday, Aug. 15

Heat warning for Okanagan, thunderstorm watch for Shuswap

Expect highs of 35 C in the Okanagan and strong winds in the Shuswap area

Wildfire burning near Craigellachie off of Highway 1

Blaze estimated at four hectares, BC Wildfire Service personnel on site

Summerland student receives master’s degree in theoretical physics

Sacha Perry-Fagant has been studying at the University of Copenhagen, Denmark

Calgary woman dies after being swept away in river at Kootenay National Park

It’s believed the woman was getting her photo taken when she lost her footing

Dyer:The BC Step Code

Research indicates Canada could replace 100% of power from dams with solar, using only 13% of the land

Summerland Terry Fox Run organizers urge individual efforts

Participants encouraged to run, walk, swim or cycle distance remaining in 1980 Marathon of Hope

Kootnekoff: Federal genetic non-discrimination legislation upheld

Susan Kootnekoff is the founder of Inspire Law, her diverse legal career spans over 20 years

Horoscopes for the week of August 17

Weekly horoscopes by Morgan Fava

Keremeos firefighters called to truck and camper fire

Incident on Sunday morning also sparks grass fire in area

Most Read