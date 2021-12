The warrants are related to an ongoing drug trafficking investigation

The Calgary Police Service is executing several search warrants in Calgary and Kelowna on Tuesday morning, Dec. 7. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)

According to a Calgary Police Service spokesperson, the search warrants are related to an ongoing drug trafficking investigation. No further details have been released at this time.

“More details will be released upon the completion of the search warrants and once charges have been officially laid,” the spokesperson said.

More to come.

