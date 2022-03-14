A police officeer photographs protesters as they gather at the Foothills Hospital to oppose COVID-19 related public health measures in Calgary, Alta., Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

A police officeer photographs protesters as they gather at the Foothills Hospital to oppose COVID-19 related public health measures in Calgary, Alta., Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Calgary police chief says officers in no-win situation at weekend protest clash

Some are concerned police have allowed weekly protest to grow by not enforcing the law

Calgary’s police chief says officers were in a no-win situation when anti-vaccine, anti-mask protesters got into a “standoff situation” with residents and other counter-protesters on the weekend.

Mark Neufeld held a news conference today to respond to concerns from the mayor, city councillors and residents that police have allowed the weekly protest to grow by not enforcing the law.

People living in and around the Beltline, an area just south of the city’s downtown, say the protests have been taking place every weekend since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Peter Oliver, president of the Beltline Neighbourhoods Association, says the crowds have ballooned since a truckers protest in Ottawa and residents have had enough.

Neufield says officers had the difficult task on Saturday of managing two separate but related protests.

He says the “freedom” protesters refused — for the first time — to follow police directions, which led to the two groups coming together in what was seen as a public safety issue.

Police were seen in videos physically moving some of the residents and counter-protesters using police service bikes.

Coronavirus

Previous story
RCMP report potential child luring incident in Golden
Next story
Highway closed east of Golden due to vehicle incident

Just Posted

(File Photo)
Kelowna council debates merits of remuneration study

Work on installing utility services on 20th Street between 43rd and 45th Avenues starts Tuesday, Dec. 21, and is expected to be completed by end-of-day Thursday, Dec. 23. (City of Vernon photo)
Westside Road construction could cause delays

The ninth annual Cheese… It’s Natural celebration takes place Saturday, March 19, in Armstrong at the Hassen Arena. (Morning Star - file photo)
No holes in Armstrong cheese festival

The Vernon Sky Volleyball Club has approached Vernon council about a partnership to build a new domed volleyball facility in the city. (Photo Submitted)
Vernon volleyball club passes Skydome vision onto city