Calgary motorcyclist killed in Enderby crash

Highway 97A was closed for several hours while tragic collision investigated

A motorcyclist was killed after a collision with a pickup truck that closed Highway 97A between Armstrong and Enderby for several hours Friday, July 2.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP attended the two-vehicle collision in the 5300-block of the Hwy. 97A around 1:30 a.m.

Preliminary findings indicate the motorcycle was travelling southbound and collided with the pickup as it entered the highway.

The 58-year-old motorcyclist, a man from Calgary, was sadly declared dead on the scene.

The highway was closed for nearly 10 hours in both directions to allow emergency crews to safely complete their work.

An RCMP Collision Analyst attended the scene to aid in the investigation.

The collision remains under investigation.

