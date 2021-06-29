Calgary man killed in motorcycle collision on Highway 1 near Chase

Witnesses say rider was passing on highway shoulder prior to accident

Chase RCMP report a Calgary man was killed in a motorcycle collision on Highway 1 near Chase on June 28, 2021. (Black Press file photo)

A 68-year-old Calgary man was killed in a motorcycle collision on Highway 1 near Chase.

The collision occurred near Miner’s Bluff Road around 3 p.m. on Monday, June 28. According to witness reports, police say two motorcyclists were travelling together, one behind the other, when the one in the rear sped up to pass along the shoulder.

Chase RCMP Sgt. Barry Kennedy said the passing rider, while travelling on the shoulder, failed to negotiate a left-hand curve in the road. He then went off the road and into a ditch for several hundred metres before crashing.

“The weather was extremely hot and the driver was not wearing any upper body clothing,” said Kennedy. “The 68-year-old male rider, from Calgary, Alta., was pronounced deceased on scene.”

Kennedy said the highway was closed to east-bound traffic for approximately 30 minutes. A single eastbound lane was reopened after emergency personnel arrived.

Kennedy said it was unclear if there may have been a pre-existing medical condition that contributed to the collision, and the BC Coroners Service is investigating.

